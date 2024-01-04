MadameNoire Featured Video

Legendary R&B singer Chaka Khan has found herself knee-deep in a legal battle with a property owner in Los Angeles, who is suing her for allegedly violating her lease agreement and an incident involving her dog allegedly attacking another tenant.

According to court documents obtained by the Blast, the plaintiff in the suit alleges that Khan, born Yvette Marie Stevens, breached her contract with the property owner by “housing one or more pets on the property, contrary to the lease terms,” and that “the pet in question, a dog, chased and harmed a neighbor, who is now seeking recovery from (the owners.)”

Additionally, the property owner, who is based out of Santa Monica, California, claims Khan “breached the lease by failing to vacate the property by November 1, 2023, [2] subletting the property to her son and other occupants in violation of the provision of the lease,” which, according to the suit, expired Oct. 31. The lawsuit also alleges that the “I’m Every Woman” singer failed to “pay holdover rent” and changed “the lock and/or entrance codes so as to prevent (the owner) from having access to the property.”

As for the allegations regarding Khan’s dog, the property owner claims to have been “damaged in court” behind the incident, and now they’re looking to be compensated for what they lost, and they also want the 10-time Grammy Award winner to cover all court costs and legal fees.

The “Ain’t Nobody” singer is certainly no stranger to being on the receiving end of litigation. In 2019, she was sued by her former manager, who claimed she owed $236,000 in business and personal management services. In 2010, she was sued by an audio production company that claimed Khan failed to pay them $5,000 that she owned after putting on a concert in Hawaii.

On a far more serious note, in 2008, a judge ordered her and her son, Damien Holland, to pay more than $1.3 million to the family of a teenager killed by Holland during a dispute in Khan’s home. Holland was acquitted of murder charges two years prior.

According to the Blast, Khan has yet to respond to the LA lawsuit.