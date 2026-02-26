Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 4 Part 4: Lore’l & Jessie Woo Talk Working In Sports Media & Uplifting Black Women In Sports

“You can’t be jealous of other people’s blessings. What’s for you is for you.”

Ty answers, “Supporting each other. Sometimes we’re our own downfall … being intimidated by other women or feeling like someone is taking your position. What’s for you is for you. We can support and all elevate together.”

Lore’l asks, what will it take to get more Black women a seat at the table?

“Sometimes you’re already qualified, and you just need a seat at the table.”

The ladies discuss representation in the world of sports media, and how it can be better. They all agree: “Hire more Black women! Period.” Turning to Lore’l, Janerika says, “You know how you have green hair and you look flawless, and you have a seat at the table? I want to see more of that. You don’t have to always wear a suit or a tie to be professional and to have the job. You can just be your true genuine self.”

This week on Listen to Black Women, Jessie Woo and Lore’l close out our Women in Sports series. Joined by WNBA icon Ty Young, sports journalist Janerika Owens, and BOSSIP managing editor Dani Canada at the table, they discuss working in sports media, embracing authenticity, and uplifting the next generation of Black women in sports.

HBCU Love

Janerika, who covers the NBA and the NFL, talks about navigating behind-the-scenes reporting as a woman in sports journalism. Her key to success is simple: always keep it professional. “The one thing I love to do is stay neutral,” she says.

Lore’l asks, “Have you ever reported on something and somebody got a little upset about it?”

The journalist reflects on receiving a bit of backlash when she tweeted out her support for sports analyst and TV host Stephen A. Smith. She explains that with Smith and also Shannon Sharpe, her focus is on how the proud alums advocate for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“From my point of view, I just know what Stephen does for HBCUs, and that’s something that I can’t discredit,” Janerika says. “No matter what happens in your personal life, I want to know what you do for the public. And that’s what I commend when it comes to Shannon Sharpe. We don’t have to always agree, but what are you doing for the younger generation? When it’s all said and done, what have you done for your community?”

Supporting the Next Generation

Jessie closes the conversation with a final question: “How do you guys plan on pouring into the next generation?”

Former WNBA athlete Ty, who returned to the Chicago Sky as an assistant coach, says she’ll continue to support the team and show up to games even after leaving her role. “That’s what I love about coaching,” she says. “I’ve been there. I’ve experienced what they’re dealing with on the court, but also off the court with building your brand. A lot of people haven’t, and I think that’s vital for how everything is moving now.”

