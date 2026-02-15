Close
YoungMadame

JuJu Watkins Collabs With Nike & LeBron On Signature Shoe

‘My Game, My Story’ — JuJu Watkins Collabs With Nike & LeBron On Signature Shoe

Nike and LeBron have introduced JuJu Watkins’ first signature-style NXXT Gen shoe, the “Silver Lining."

Published on February 15, 2026
Source: Nike

With the introduction of the LeBron 23, Nike and LeBron James vowed to create a safe space for the next generation of athletes while championing King James accomplishments over the past two decades.

One way the Swoosh has made good on that promise is championing one of the most polarizing women’s players who hasn’t even made it to the WNBA yet, JuJu Watkins.

The USC phenom now has her own silhouette within the LeBron NXXT Gen platform, dubbed the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu.

Nike X JuJu Watkins "LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu"
Source: Nike / Nike

The model is built around the speed and control that is the center point of her talents. It does that with the addition of a full-length Nike React foam midsole to aid her during all those quick spur-of-the-moment cuts she makes and forefoot Air Zoom units for added bounce. It’s all wrapped in a flexible leather upper that pairs with durable TPU support just beneath, so they can take a beating while still enabling her to play her best game.

Tech aside, Watkins added some personal touches, including a statement jewel Swoosh and thicker-than-usual laces. There’s also a quilted flower pattern on the interior collar, and an embroidered “By JuJu” signature on the back of the tongue.

This colorway is done up in a sleek, understated slate grey, and dubbed “Silver Lining,” with more options to follow that will honor her hometown of Watts, LA, and the second home she’s found down the road at the University of Southern California.

With Watkins getting all this much-deserved attention from the Swoosh, she’s just ecstatic that she gets to work with James.

“Working with LeBron to co-create a first is wild,” Watkins said. “It’s built for my game, my story. Shaping something to share with the next generation of hoopers means everything.”

As for James, he says the honor is well deserved because Watkins is a great stewardess of the game’s future.

Nike X JuJu Watkins "LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu"
Source: Nike / Nike

“JuJu is a great ambassador of today’s game, and this shoe gives her one more tool to chart her own path on and off the court,” says LeBron. “Nike footwear has been another way for me to share my story with athletes and fans around the world, so it’s exciting to share the NXXT Gen platform with JuJu for a shoe that will inspire a new generation of hoopers to put in the work and believe in themselves.”

You can globally cop the Silver Lining colorway of the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu this summer at nike.com and select retailers for a reported $170.

