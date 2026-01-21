Close
YoungMadame

Angel Reese Joins Cast Of Netflix's ‘Hunting Wives’

From Bayou Barbie To ‘Trainer Barbie’ — Angel Reese Joins Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Hunting Wives’ Season 2

Two-time WNBA all-star Angel Reese is having her way and crossing another major milestone off her to-do list.

Published on January 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA London Game 2026 - Red Carpet
Source: Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty

Angel Reese is having her way and crossing another major milestone off her to-do list.

The two-time WNBA all-star has joined the cast of the Netflix hit Hunting Wives for season two. She will be joining the series in a co-starring role described as “Trainer Barbie.”

The series–which stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman–became a breakout hit for the streaming service this past summer and is currently in production in the U.S.

Angel Reese for Netflix
Source: Netflix

After Netflix acquired the series from Starz ahead of its first-season launch, the eight-episode second season will be released exclusively as a Netflix-branded series, per The Hollywood Reporter. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Reese is joining previously announced new cast members John Stamos, Kim Matula, Alex FitzAlan, Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet. Returning cast members also include Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, and Branton Box.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘That’s My Girl’ — A Closer Look Angel Reese’s Rumored Boyfriend, Wendell Carter Jr., On And Off The Court

Known by the nickname “Bayou Barbie,” Reese gained national fame when she led the LSU Tigers to the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball championship. She now plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA and is a two-time all-star, making the league’s All-Rookie Team in 2024.

Upon learning the news of Angel’s casting, fans have pointed out that this collaboration isn’t completely out of left field. The basketball star watched Season 1 of the series and posted about her love for the show, which seems to be what led to her joining the cast.

In August 2025, Reese tweeted, “Nglllll The Hunting Wives is a CRAZYYYY but good watch”

The creator of the series, Rebecca Cutter, responded to Angel’s post and wrote, “I am DEAD on the floor!!! thank you for watching out lil ol show.”

That’s when Reese shot her shot, retweeting Cutter’s tweet and adding, “just let me know if you need me for season 2,” adding a winking emoji.

It turns out, they did need her for Season 2, and we’ll find out what that entails sometime soon.

RELATED CONTENT: Style, Swagger, And Star Power: Rihanna, Ciara, Olandria, Angel Reese And More Shine At The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

Related Tags

Angel Reese basketball players Bayou Barbie Hunting Wives WNBA

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Skepta, SZA, and Miles Caton

Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Show In Paris

Bossip
Louis Vuitton - Paris Men's Fashion Week FW2026 - Front Row

Gallery: Fashion & Hip Hop Collide At The Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2026 Menswear Show With These Celebrity Looks

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Bloop-Bye Wig! NeNe Leakes Fans Blast 'Bitter' Bethenny Frankel's Take On Icon's Bravo Return, Says She Was Told NeNe Was 'Toxic'

Bossip
83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

Eniko Hart Through The Years: From Model To Mogul

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close