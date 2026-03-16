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4 Health Benefits To Jogging In The Cold

Cool Running — 4 Health Benefits To Jogging In The Cold

Running in the cold can be extremely beneficial for your health. Here are four reasons why you should lace up and go for a jog when it's chilly.

Published on March 16, 2026
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  • Cold weather running regulates body temperature for longer, more comfortable workouts.
  • Outdoor exercise in winter supports weight loss by increasing calorie expenditure.
  • Winter running releases endorphins to combat seasonal depression and boost mood.
Running, cold
Source: Organic Media / Getty

Running in the cold? It might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but a brisk winter run can do wonders for your health, according to some experts. Here are four reasons why you should be taking a chilly jog this year. 

RELATED CONTENT: Curves, Slim-Thick, Or Athletic—What Your Body Shape Really Says About Your Health

1.  Running in the cold is ideal for body temperature. 

When the temperature drops, many runners are tempted to retreat indoors, but cold weather might actually be the perfect time to lace up. Cooler air reduces the strain on your body, allowing your core temperature to stay more regulated so you can run longer and more comfortably than you would in the heat, according to SpinePt. 

Without the stress of overheating, your heart doesn’t have to work as hard to cool you down, which can make your miles feel smoother and more efficient. That’s one reason so many major races are scheduled in the fall rather than the peak of summer.

2. It can also support weight loss. 

Young african american woman jogging winter park
Source: Organic Media / Getty

Running outside in colder months can also support weight management. Your body burns extra energy trying to stay warm, which may increase overall calorie expenditure during your workout. And since winter often brings heavier meals and less daily movement, maintaining an outdoor running routine can help counteract seasonal sluggishness. 

3. Running can support your mental health.

Beyond the physical benefits, there’s a powerful mental boost as well. Shorter days can affect mood, but running helps release endorphins that combat stress and symptoms associated with seasonal mood changes. Exercising outdoors amplifies those effects, with research showing that people who work out outside report higher energy levels and lower feelings of depression compared to indoor exercisers.

“When the days get shorter and the temperature plummets, many people suffer from Seasonal Affect Disorder,” shared Tom Holland, an exercise physiologist, during an interview with Shape in 2024. “Running helps release powerful hormones that help combat this depression, increasing positive mood states during the cold weather months.”

4. It may also help you stay consistent with exercising.

Running, cold
Source: Nastasic / Getty

Perhaps most importantly, cold-weather running helps you stay consistent when motivation is hardest to find. It’s free, accessible, and far less monotonous than logging miles on a treadmill or paying hundreds of dollars for a gym membership you may never use. While others press pause on their fitness routines, you build resilience, both physically and mentally. 

Over time, that consistency pays off: studies show runners have a significantly lower risk of premature death and tend to live longer than non-runners. 

Embracing winter miles isn’t just about getting through the season, it’s about strengthening your body, sharpening your mindset, and investing in long-term health.

RELATED CONTENT: Boss Up And Breathe Deep —Women In Power Collective’s ‘Run The World Summit’ Returns To NYC For A Weekend Of Power & Peace

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