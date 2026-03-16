Cool Running — 4 Health Benefits To Jogging In The Cold

Source: Organic Media / Getty Running in the cold? It might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but a brisk winter run can do wonders for your health, according to some experts. Here are four reasons why you should be taking a chilly jog this year. RELATED CONTENT: Curves, Slim-Thick, Or Athletic—What Your Body Shape Really Says About Your Health

1. Running in the cold is ideal for body temperature. When the temperature drops, many runners are tempted to retreat indoors, but cold weather might actually be the perfect time to lace up. Cooler air reduces the strain on your body, allowing your core temperature to stay more regulated so you can run longer and more comfortably than you would in the heat, according to SpinePt. Without the stress of overheating, your heart doesn’t have to work as hard to cool you down, which can make your miles feel smoother and more efficient. That’s one reason so many major races are scheduled in the fall rather than the peak of summer.

2. It can also support weight loss. Source: Organic Media / Getty Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Running outside in colder months can also support weight management. Your body burns extra energy trying to stay warm, which may increase overall calorie expenditure during your workout. And since winter often brings heavier meals and less daily movement, maintaining an outdoor running routine can help counteract seasonal sluggishness.

3. Running can support your mental health. Beyond the physical benefits, there’s a powerful mental boost as well. Shorter days can affect mood, but running helps release endorphins that combat stress and symptoms associated with seasonal mood changes. Exercising outdoors amplifies those effects, with research showing that people who work out outside report higher energy levels and lower feelings of depression compared to indoor exercisers. “When the days get shorter and the temperature plummets, many people suffer from Seasonal Affect Disorder,” shared Tom Holland, an exercise physiologist, during an interview with Shape in 2024. “Running helps release powerful hormones that help combat this depression, increasing positive mood states during the cold weather months.”