What Kim Kardashian, Keyshia Ka’oir And Everyday Black Women Teach Us About Mental Health In Relationships [Op-Ed]

Source: Getty, YouTube When it comes to mental health in the Black community, we have made progress. The idea of therapy is no longer seen as an invasion of privacy or an admission of insanity. Black people have become more open-minded about therapy, healing past trauma, and honoring and ironing out their feelings. However, let's be real, we still have a long way to go. For generations, we have been taught to pray it away, tough it out, or keep it to ourselves. The result? A culture where we silence honesty and pain, while shaming healing. If you ask me, there should be more conversations about depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and trauma because they are all very present in our communities. We do not talk enough about how these struggles show up in our relationships: intimate, co-parenting agreements, friendships, and family. If we think or look back, many of us can recall a relationship with someone fighting invisible battles. You know, those people who mishandled you or made poor choices that just did not make sense and had a negative impact on you, others, or themselves. The battles that they were or should have been ashamed to acknowledge or own, and all while trying to hold everything and everyone together, or destroying everything and everyone in their path. Oftentimes, these mental and emotional health challenges are detrimental in relationships. RELATED CONTENT: Keyshia Ka'oir Is A Real One: How Gucci Mane's Wife Manages His Schizophrenia Source: MEGA / Getty An especially critical point to state is that mental health issues tend to become trending topics when celebrity couples like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West or Keyshia Ka'oir and Gucci Mane are involved. But the truth is, it's not just them. Many of us have experienced heartache trying to love someone through the storm. It is something many women, particularly Black women, know all too well. We have watched Kim and Kanye's relationship burn on Beyoncé's internet. Now I know a lot of us have a love-hate relationship with the Kardashians, and we've seen Kim run through a few men, but Kim and Kanye's relationship seems like a master class in love, loyalty, and the limits of a woman's commitment.

Kim stood by Ye through some of his darkest, most public battles with mental health—from his 2016 hospitalization after his breakdown on tour, to the infamous 2020 presidential rally where he tearfully revealed private family business, to the Twitter rants where he accused her and her family of trying to “lock him up.” She tried to be the steady voice of reason while he spiraled in front of the world, often apologizing on his behalf. But even with all the love, resources, and patience she tried to offer, Kanye’s unpredictable episodes created chaos that no relationship could survive. Their marriage became a reminder that you can support someone, you can advocate for them, you can pray over them—but you cannot save them; they must commit to saving themselves. At some point, even Kim had to choose peace, protect her children, and walk away from a love that had worn thin. Oh, and speaking of the children, Kim has recently been vocal about the fact that she no longer has a desire to co-parent with Kanye because of his actions and absence. Source: Prince Williams / Radio One Digital While there are some who want to point fingers at Kim, I get it. As parents, it is our job to protect our children, even if that means protecting them from the other parent. And with the way Ye is acting, I would not be eager to have him around my children. Honestly, this is a choice that protects both the kids and Kanye. Another celebrity relationship that comes up in the conversation about mental health issues is Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane’s. While many of Gucci’s mental health issues played out before his marriage to Keyshia, it is obvious that she was in the trenches with him.