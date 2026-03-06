MadameICON — Novena Carmel, Daughter Of Sly Stone, Carves Her Own Legacy As Host Of KCRW’s ‘Morning Becomes Eclectic’ [Exclusive]

The host of KCRW’s Morning Becomes Ecletic, the legendary music program that has been defying the format since 1977, serving as a launching pad for the careers of several artists and the host for live sessions for some of the biggest stars to date, including Bob Marley, Nneka, Thundercat, Stevie Wonder, and beyond, Carmel joined as host alongside co-host Anthony Valadez in 2020.

Carmel has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and that’s not just because her father is Sylvester Stewart, better known to the world as Sly Stone.

As the daughter of one of music’s most eclectic innovators, it comes as no surprise that Novena Carmel is a woman carving her own path one tune at a time.

On Being Black History Personified

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her role is quite historic, as she is the first Black host of the popular KCRW radio show, one of LA’s two NPR stations. Additionally, she understands her role and contribution to society as a female DJ.

“I was just at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the most recent one they had, and Salt-N-Pepa entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and that made Spinderella the first-ever woman DJ for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. So there’s still historical moments to be made as a woman DJ, and for me, it’s an absolute blessing,” Carmel told MadameNoire.

“Anything I can do that’s gonna inspire somebody else is a blessing. I think that’s what we’re here for, to help each other, to inspire each other. Other people have inspired me. I mean, DJ Rashida, before I was ever DJing, just one person that comes to mind, and I’ve always had the mindset of being generous with my knowledge. I don’t gatekeep. Whenever I can help people with the knowledge or experience that I have, I look for those opportunities.”

Source: Larry Hirschowitz

She added, “I’m just doing what I do in a way that comes across as easy, makes me happy, but I will say, there is a difference between ease and easy. One thing that happens to me as a DJ, and many DJs, and many people who look like they’re having a great time while they do their work, is that it’s easy to do their work. The ease that comes with access means that there’s been a lot of hard work put into it. Sometimes that’s challenging, because I think people can take for granted or undervalue what we’re presenting, especially as women of color, when we’re really good at something.

“You might just think, oh, we just know how to do that, and I worked really hard to get here and to keep showing up every day. I think that just gives me a better understanding of other artists or anyone who does what they do. Unless you do that thing, you don’t know what it takes to do the thing.”

Music is essentially in her DNA, stemming from a lineage of a superstar like Sly Stone, the musician who helped redefine funk, pop, and rock in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Known for his eclectic presence as the leader of Sly and the Family Stone, the late star is responsible for hits that continue to be the soundtrack to music as a form of togetherness and unity, including “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” and “I Want to Take You Higher.”

Carrying The Legacy Of Sly Stone In Her Own Way

The irony is that her father started as a radio DJ at KSOL, and Carmel has found herself on a similar path; however, she revealed that her love for music preservation stems from her family as a whole.

“My family is very musical and eclectic as well, so I have to give them credit,” said Carmel. “My mom being an eclectic, open person is probably what drew her to Sly, or drew him to her, so it is still part of that, but I mean, I feel like my whole life, whether or not I was around my dad, I definitely felt like I had a spark in me that was inherited, like, a Sly spark.”