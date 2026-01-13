‘I Love My Dad’ — R. Kelly’s Daughter Buku Abi Breaks Silence On Her Relationship With Her Father And Holding Him Accountable

R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 06, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. The singer appeared in front of a judge to face new charges of criminal sexual abuse. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Buku Abi attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)

Navigating life as the child of a global superstar is heavy enough, but doing so under the shadow of a 30-year prison sentence and a legacy of trauma is a burden few can comprehend. R. Kelly‘s daughter, Buku Abi (born Joann Kelly), is currently reclaiming her narrative and proving that healing isn’t linear. In a vulnerable new sit-down on Reginae Carter’s Heir Time show, the 27-year-old singer opened up about the bittersweet reality of her family’s public battle for justice and the complex emotions she still carries for her father.

For Abi, the decision to speak out alongside her mother, Andrea Kelly, in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series was a catalyst for both freedom and a brutal public backlash. While the world watched the fallout, Abi was fighting for her life behind the scenes.

The decision to go public with allegations of abuse was never about attention for Abi. During the interview, she explained that supporting her mother’s choice to appear in the viral documentary was essential for her mother’s peace of mind, even if it meant the family had to endure a firestorm of scrutiny.

“She needed that. So, as a person, I don’t feel any type of way. I’m actually happy that she did that,” Abi told Reginae. “However, the backlash of that on my family was really hard to go through. So, it’s bittersweet.”

In her own docuseries, R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, Abi shared the harrowing claim that her father molested her when she was just eight years old. That trauma triggered a years-long downward spiral that included self-harm and multiple suicide attempts. Abi candidly admitted that she eventually ended up in a psychiatric ward because she hit a breaking point where she no longer wanted to live.