7 Must-Have Hair Tools For The Perfect DIY Silk Press

For the beauty mavens who have embraced the DIY lifestyle, here are our picks for the best hair tools to bring your silk press to life.

Published on February 24, 2026
Sad, face portrait and woman with hair straightener in studio isolated on gray background. Haircare damage, hairloss and black female model angry with flat iron for hairstyle after salon treatment.
Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Chilly temperatures are the universal bat signal that it’s time for a silk press. With the absence of humidity in the air, you can trust that the style will stay smooth and frizz-free for weeks. Plus, it’s the perfect time to give your mane a break from the protective style routine. With the rising cost of a silk press, many beauty mavens have embraced the DIY lifestyle.

That said, it’s important to have the right silk press hair tools handy to bring the style to life.

Portrait, beauty and hair with a model black woman in studio on a gray background for keratin treatment. Face, natural or haircare with an attractive young female indoor to promote a grooming product
Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Since heat is the foundation of a silk press, high-quality styling tools are essential to minimize damage. So, the old, rusty flat iron under your bathroom sink, or the blow dryer without comb/brush attachments, won’t make the cut. It’s time to invest in tools that you can trust to style your mane to perfection and preserve the health of your hair.

Ready to shop for your silk press hair tools? We’ve got you covered. From hair steamers to satin bonnets, we’ve compiled seven must-have tools to help you create and maintain a salon-quality silk press at home. Happy shopping!

All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. InfinitiPRO by Conair Steam Therapy Hair Steamer

InfinitiPRO by Conair Steam Therapy Hair Steamer
Source: Ulta / Ulta

Moisture is king for healthy hair and a long-lasting silk press. Although not required, if you have low-porosity hair or type 4 hair, consider using a steamer like the InfinitiPRO by Conair Steam Therapy Hair Steamer. This tool works wonders to open hair cuticles and allow deep absorption of various hair products, making it easy to improve moisture retention. As a result, your silk press will look silkier with a frizz-free finish.

Shop Now

2. Pattern Beauty Retractable Comb

Pattern Beauty Retractable Comb universal compact comb
Source: Pattern Beauty / Pattern Beauty

The Pattern Beauty Retractable Comb is a smart pick for your silk press routine. It features a heat-resistant construction that complements the beloved chase method sans the fear of any melting. Plus, it boasts a compact design for easy storage.

Shop Now

3. Conair InfinitiPRO DigitalAIRE Drying Wand

Conair InfinitiPRO DigitalAIRE Drying Wand
Source: Ulta / other

The blow-dry step in your silk press routine is the most important. It sets the tone for the longevity of the style and how smooth and sleek your strands will appear. That said, it’s essential to use a blow dryer that offers multiple heat settings, an ergonomic design for easy handling, and various attachments so you can stretch your hair with ease. This is where the Conair InfinitiPRO DigitalAIRE Drying Wand comes in handy.

As someone who has tested and frequently uses this dryer, I can confidently say it works wonders on type 4 hair. It left my 4C hair with a super-stretched blowout, making the transition to the next styling phase seamless.

Shop Now

4. Drybar Reserve Vibrating Flat Iron

Drybar Reserve Vibrating Flat Iron
Source: Sephora / other

This Drybar flat iron is a gem designed with all hair textures in mind. Known for its vibrating technology, this tool provides the right amount of tension with each pass to prevent snagging and pulling. Its ionic technology reduces frizz and gives your strands a shinier appearance. Plus, it’s made with one-inch ceramic plates that are naturally gentle on the hair.

Shop Now

5. AIMIKE 6pcs Professional Hair Clips

AIMIKE 6pcs Professional Hair Clips
Source: Amazon / other

No more strands slipping out of place! These anti-slip, rust-resistant clips firmly secure small sections, and their lightweight, sturdy construction helps prevent breakage.

Shop Now

6. Glow By Daye’s LuxStretch™️ Satin Scarves

GlowBy Daye LuxStretch™️ Satin Scarves
Source: Glow By Daye / Glow By Daye

Made with premium charmeuse satin, this GBD favorite seals in moisture and minimizes frizz. The LuxeStretch design provides a gentle, flexible hold that keeps your strands in place all night—even for the wildest sleepers.

Shop Now


7. G x D Adjustable Satin Bonnet

G x D Adjustable Satin Bonnet
Source: Glow By Daye / Glow By Daye

While some believe a satin scarf is enough to protect your hair at night, we prefer to be safe rather than sorry. This bonnet adds an extra layer of protection with double-layered charmeuse satin that helps retain moisture and reduce frizz. Plus, it features an adjustable fit and a satin-lined perimeter to help protect your edges.

Shop Now

