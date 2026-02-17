The Internet Is Debating Tyra Banks — 3 Of The Biggest Takeaways From ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model’

Source: Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model / Netflix

Tyra Banks is facing renewed scrutiny over what really happened behind the scenes during her tenure on America’s Next Top Model. The controversy is revisited in Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which premiered on Netflix on Feb. 16. If you’re new to the show, the long-running competition series aired from 2003 to 2016 and followed aspiring models from across the United States as they lived together, tackled weekly challenges, and faced elimination. Each season crowned one winner as “America’s Next Top Model,” awarding her a fashion magazine spread along with contracts from a major fashion brand and modeling agency.

But while the show delivered glossy photoshoots and dramatic judging panels, the documentary suggests there was tension simmering off-camera, particularly between Banks and some of the series’ most recognizable personalities, including former creative director and judge Jay Manuel and runway coach Miss J. Alexander. Banks also addresses the viral confrontation with contestant Tiffany Richardson that remains one of the most talked-about moments in reality TV history.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways from the documentary.

1. Tyra Banks reflects on the “We Were All Rooting For You” moment.

One of the most infamous scenes in Top Model history came during Cycle 4, when Banks erupted at contestant Tiffany Richardson during an emotional 2005 elimination.

In the docuseries, Banks revisits the explosive exchange — now widely known as the “We were all rooting for you!” moment — and admits, “I went too far. I lost it.”

Reflecting on Richardson, Banks says, “Tiffany, that girl, that girl was my heart. She didn’t make it the first year because she got into a fight at a bar, but we mentored her off-camera and said, ‘We feel like this show is going to be amazing for you. Let’s get you the help that you need,’ and our team did.”

Tensions escalated after Richardson appeared to shrug off a teleprompter-reading challenge. Banks interpreted the reaction as a lack of effort.

“I just wanted to change this woman’s life. I felt like she could have been a supermodel with a capital S,” Banks said. “And I just saw all of that going down the drain.”

Looking back, Banks shared that the confrontation was about more than just the competition.

“It was probably bigger than her — it was family, friends, society. Black girls, all the challenges that we have, so many people saying that we’re not good enough. I think all of that was in that moment.”

Tyra’s explosive reaction also shocked the judges.

Photographer and guest judge on the show, Nigel Barker, added, “Tyra really scared all of us. We literally jumped out of our seats.”

“It was definitely the most difficult moment on set that I’ve ever experienced,” Jay Manuel, the show’s former creative director and judge, said. “When we were done shooting, production stopped. Literally, they just took Tyra off set.”

