MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyra Banks revealed her hosting gig on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) has come to an end.

On Thursday, the supermodel casually announced the big news while chatting with paparazzi outside a Whole Foods in Santa Monica, California. Banks said she’s hanging up her ballroom attire as a host on the hit ABC show to pursue her entrepreneurial ventures full-time.

RELATED CONTENT: “Why Did We Have To Give Tyra Banks A Hard Time On ‘DWTS’?”

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes,” Banks told TMZ. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart. I think my heart [and] my soul is into my business. It’s also into producing new TV,” she explained. “But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show.”

“From the ballroom to the boardroom!” she added.

Tyra Banks On Dancing with the Stars

Banks founded her ice cream brand SMiZE Cream in 2020, the same year she started hosting DWTS. The supermodel told the paparazzi that exiting the celebrity dance competition show was the next step in her career’s evolution.

The SMiZE Cream founder said the brand will be available to U.S. sweet treat consumers sometime this year.

“SMiZE Cream is global, not just in the UAE, but in many other countries — you’ll see,” she mused.

Banks also revealed she has a new business-related TV show in the works. She said fanwouldll see her creating more plays instead of holding down hosting gigs.

The mogul is widely known for creating and hosting America’s Next Top Model for 23 of the show’s 24 seasons. The supermodel hosted The Tyra Banks Show from 2005 to 2010 and co-hosted season 12 of America’s Got Talent in 2017.

As the supermodel dances off into a new chapter of her life, DWTS fans can expect the show to return this fall via Disney+.