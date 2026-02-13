Chanell Sykes Went Viral Trying To Recreate Teyana Taylor’s Curly Pixie — Then Teyana Pulled Up And Finished the Job [Exclusive]

Source: When Teyana Taylor debuted her now-iconic curly pixie, it was the kind of cut that makes you pause mid-scroll. Short. Sculpted. Feminine without looking too fussy. Chanell Sykes, a content creator known for her humor and DIY beauty attempts, did publicly what many of us have done in private. She tried it. Almost immediately, she knew it was not going the way she imagined. “Honestly, [I knew] about three seconds into that first curl I combed out,” she told MadameNoire with laughter. “The vision was there but the execution started humbling me fast. The curls were doing their own thing, it was just…sad. I remember looking in the video while recording thinking…yeah, this is not giving what I thought it was gonna give. That’s when I laughed and just leaned into the moment.” The internet did what the internet does. The clip traveled. It sparked commentary. Her husband, Dother, jokingly asked if she was going for Teyana Taylor in Hidden Figures because the look skewed more 1960s than modern glam. What could have been embarrassing became a turning point for Chanell. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Our Softness Is Not A Liability’ — Teyana Taylor’s 2026 Golden Globe Win For Best Supporting Actress Is Black Girl Magic In Motion





The Look That Started It All When Chanell first saw Teyana Taylor rocking the curly pixie, it felt personal. “It was bold but soft at the same time,” she says. “It felt effortless, confident, feminine, and unapologetic. She has always been one of my hairstyle inspirations as a fellow short hair queen.” There is something distinctly communal about Black women and hair. We see it. We screenshot it. We try it. We tweak it. We claim it as our own interpretation, but when you attempt a look inspired by someone whose glam squad includes some of the best in the business, you’re stepping into a different arena. Chanell knew her community would laugh with her. She did not anticipate what happened next. “I posted it thinking my community would laugh with me and keep it moving. Seeing it travel that far felt unreal. I kept thinking, is this really real??” It was. The clip went viral. It was picked up by The Sherri Shepherd Show. Along the way, Teyana commented that she’d just come to do it herself.



If you’ve been online long enough, you know that celebrity comments are often just that. Comments. Supportive, kind, fleeting. Chanell wasn’t naive. “I definitely thought it was one of those moments where you smile, say thank you, and don’t expect anything else until the second comment came,” she says. “At that point I felt something may really come from this. I appreciated the gesture but I didn’t fully let myself believe it until it actually happened.” Teyana and her glam squad, hairstylist Nikki Nelms and makeup artist Yeika Glow, showed up. “[It was] very sisterly. Just women in a room laughing, talking hair, sharing tips so I can go home and love my pixie,” Chanell says. “They were so welcoming and gracious. It felt safe…not intimidating at all. Plus, my husband Dother was with me too and he is always my comfort and safe space.” Teyana reinforced something Chanell needed to hear in that room. “She really reinforced the idea of standing ten toes down in who you are,” Chanell says. “Sharing beauty and hair tips to help complete and look and for me to learn for myself. Just owning your presence and letting people catch up to it.”



