MadameNoire Featured Video

On the latest edition of Tales From TikTok, rapper and licensed esthetician Donna Symone and her clique sprang into action to rescue one of their close friends when their bestie’s hair fell victim to humidity during a wild girls’ night out.

It’s unclear how the young lady’s hair emergency came to be, but Symone and her tight inner circle were determined to revive the young lady’s tresses.

According to Symone’s TikTok video, uploaded March 17, the entrepreneur and crew were having a little too much to drink during a girl’s night when her friend’s hair frizzed up—instead of going home and ending the party, Symone and her girls swooped in to help their bestie in distress.

Like a group of superheroes, the girl squad pulled together to save their friend’s frizzy hair.

In the short clip, the ladies can be seen using an edge brush and a mini comb to flatten out the young lady’s poofy hair as she sat hunched below a bathroom air dryer.

“We gon make sure our girl is good,” one of the ladies could be heard proudly shouting in the background.

“Last week, you were giving me a silk press. Now it’s your turn,” another girl from the gang joked.

Using the bathroom air dryer as their heat source, the girls straightened their gal pal’s hair to the best of their ability. They fixed her part and applied some edge control to the beautiful baddie’s edges for a temporary slay.

“Who got the edge control?” one member of Symone’s girl gang shouted during the hilariously intense hair rescue mission.

“I can’t go nowhere with them,” Symone captioned the amusing video.

On TikTok, netizens were impressed by the level of “sisterhood” and camaraderie seen in the funny clip.

“This is what I love to see. A girlfriend group that will help fix your crown, not talk behind your back. Love this energy. Iron sharpen iron,” wrote one user.

Another fan penned, “These are REAL FRIENDS.”

A third user chimed in, “This is sisterhood.”

A fourth added, “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

Symone, the young lady with the hair dilemma, and their friends continued to party after the bathroom recovery pursuit.

On Sunday, a follow-up video shared on Symone’s TikTok account captured her and her pals enjoying drinks aboard a party bus. The girl grappling with the hair mishap was present as well, choosing to don a hoodie to conceal her frizzy hair. The video included a text overlay that reads, “Worried about my hair, so TF what.”

A little hair emergency did not stop them from turning up. We love to see it!

This Tales From TikTok was funny as hell.

RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: Jacked Up Silk Press Goes Viral