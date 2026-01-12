Close
Teyana Taylor Wins Golden Globe For Best Supporting Actress

‘Our Softness Is Not A Liability’ — Teyana Taylor’s 2026 Golden Globe Win For Best Supporting Actress Is Black Girl Magic In Motion

The 'One Battle After Another' star was overcome with emotion as she accepted the Golden Globe for 'Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture for her role in the critically-acclaimed film.

Published on January 12, 2026
83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG / Getty

Teyana Taylor is a Golden Globe Award-winning actress. The ‘One Battle After Another’ star was overcome with emotion as she accepted the Golden Globe for ‘Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture for her role in the critically-acclaimed film. During her inspiring acceptance speech, she thanked God, her mother, her children (who she joked better not be upstairs on their phones but instead, watching their mom’s greatness) co-stars and fans before dropping gems that stuck with us.

“To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability,” Taylor said passionately. “Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Teyana took to the stage in a custom black Schiaparelli gown with bedazzled design over her bottom.

Taylor is on her way to Oscars glory with her strong performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in the Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller. ‘One Battle After Another’ has been a top contender this award season and had a whopping nine Globe nominations. We’re rooting for Teyana as she continues to ascend in the acting world. Congrats!

