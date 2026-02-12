‘Listen to Black Women’ S6 Ep 4 Part 2: Women, Sports & Media
Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 4 Part 2: Jessie Woo & Lore’l Explore Sports Media, Fake Rivalries & The Gender Gap
On the latest episode of Listen to Black Women, Jessie Woo and Lore’l continue the conversation about women’s sports and how the media shapes the narrative. Joined by Ty Young of the WNBA, sports journalist Janerika Owens, and BOSSIP editor Dani Canada, they explore the business and culture of women’s sports, including WNBA controversy, equal pay for athletes, and coaching opportunities for men versus women.
WNBA Evolution
Reporting from courtside, Janerika has watched the WNBA evolve and reach new fans over the years. “I definitely feel like, maybe five years ago, the WNBA wasn’t what it is now,” she says. “I feel like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark both have put on the younger generation.”
Ty agrees that the star players’ rivalry—a media narrative that sparked during a 2023 NCAA championship game—heated up viewership for women’s basketball. “Watching the game, and that back and forth between the two, it brought everyone in—not just the women, but the men as well,” Ty says. “I feel like that’s vital in sports. You want a little banter, you want a little back and forth … as long as they’re not fighting. Sometimes I feel like the refs try to stop it a little too soon. That’s what the people want to see.”
Still, the former WNBA athlete notes, increased media coverage isn’t always positive when clickbait storylines are the main thing driving people’s attention to the league. “I think that’s one of the issues when it comes to women’s sports,” Ty says. “The promotion we get is when something is viral, like a big moment.” Fan support and WNBA media coverage remain inconsistent—and positive stories tend to get less attention.
Media Clickbait
Inevitably, there’s a negative side to being in the limelight. Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, who’s been making headlines since she was a college athlete, has received a ton of criticism as a high-profile player. “We’re also seeing a lot of racist narratives,” Jessie points out. “When we talk about Angel Reese, the things that she’s been called, the things that have been said about her—how do you guys feel about that?”
“No one should have to deal with that,” says Ty, who returned to the Sky as part of the team’s coaching staff. “I feel like it’s the media who promotes that, because they made the issue with her and Caitlin bigger than what it was. It’s clickbait, because they don’t even hate each other.”
Dani asks, “When Angel was going through all that, did you have a chance to speak with her and give her some words of encouragement?”
“Absolutely,” Ty replies. “I always tell her, even to this day: continue to be yourself, continue to be a light, continue to push the envelope. People are watching you, and no matter what you do, people are going to talk about you. But you have your family and your support system that’s going to be there to give you the love and support that you need.”
Equal Pay
They discuss compensation and opportunities in sports, and how there’s still a stark divide between men and women in the industry. “It is changing, but there’s still drastic changes that could be made,” Ty says.
Jessie asks Janerika, as a woman in a male-dominated industry, “Do you feel that the pay is fair?”
“I think it depends on the network and what you do,” says the sports journalist. “I know my worth, and you’re going to respect my worth.” In addition to covering the NBA and NFL, Janerika has built her own brand along with a huge social media following, creating additional avenues of income and opportunity for herself. “Some women in sports use their social media to bring in a different type of income,” she explains.
Still Fighting
Since retiring from the WNBA in 2021, Ty has been able to stay in the game as a coach with the Chicago Sky. Beyond basketball, she does reality TV—appearing on the latest season of Basketball Wives—and has her own clothing brand. “You can’t box yourself in. You have to find other avenues, and that’s something that I did,” she says. “Even when I felt like I got blackballed, I still didn’t let them box me in. And that’s how, after I retired, I was able to take care of myself and find other avenues and new endeavors for my career.”
Initially, coaching wasn’t part of Ty’s plan after retirement. But after going through the NBA coaching program, “I fell in love with it and became passionate about it.”
This raises the necessary conversation about coaching opportunities for men versus women. When it became known that basketball legend and three-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Staley was being considered for head coach of the New York Knicks—which would have made her the NBA’s first female head coach—it stirred up a huge backlash, Lore’l recalls. (The team ultimately went with Mike Brown for the role.)
The ladies question the fact that there are male coaches in both the NBA and WNBA, yet female coaches are still underrepresented, even in the women’s league. “It doesn’t make sense,” Ty says. “When are we going to get our opportunity, not just for the NBA, but for our own league? We did it, we’ve been through it, and the opportunities are not there. So we have to continue to keep fighting.”
Join the conversation from start to finish. Watch Listen to Black Women above.
