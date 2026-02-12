Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 4 Part 2: Jessie Woo & Lore’l Explore Sports Media, Fake Rivalries & The Gender Gap

WNBA Visibility, Media Narratives & Coaching Careers Listen To Black Women S6 E3 ✕ On the latest episode of Listen to Black Women, Jessie Woo and Lore’l continue the conversation about women’s sports and how the media shapes the narrative. Joined by Ty Young of the WNBA, sports journalist Janerika Owens, and BOSSIP editor Dani Canada, they explore the business and culture of women’s sports, including WNBA controversy, equal pay for athletes, and coaching opportunities for men versus women. Source: Group House Media WNBA Evolution Reporting from courtside, Janerika has watched the WNBA evolve and reach new fans over the years. “I definitely feel like, maybe five years ago, the WNBA wasn’t what it is now,” she says. “I feel like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark both have put on the younger generation.” Ty agrees that the star players’ rivalry—a media narrative that sparked during a 2023 NCAA championship game—heated up viewership for women’s basketball. “Watching the game, and that back and forth between the two, it brought everyone in—not just the women, but the men as well,” Ty says. “I feel like that’s vital in sports. You want a little banter, you want a little back and forth … as long as they’re not fighting. Sometimes I feel like the refs try to stop it a little too soon. That’s what the people want to see.” Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Still, the former WNBA athlete notes, increased media coverage isn’t always positive when clickbait storylines are the main thing driving people’s attention to the league. “I think that’s one of the issues when it comes to women’s sports,” Ty says. “The promotion we get is when something is viral, like a big moment.” Fan support and WNBA media coverage remain inconsistent—and positive stories tend to get less attention. RELATED CONTENT: Who Is Audi Crooks?—The Iowa State Hooper Taking Women’s College Basketball By Storm

Source: Group House Media Media Clickbait Inevitably, there’s a negative side to being in the limelight. Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, who’s been making headlines since she was a college athlete, has received a ton of criticism as a high-profile player. “We’re also seeing a lot of racist narratives,” Jessie points out. “When we talk about Angel Reese, the things that she’s been called, the things that have been said about her—how do you guys feel about that?” “No one should have to deal with that,” says Ty, who returned to the Sky as part of the team’s coaching staff. “I feel like it’s the media who promotes that, because they made the issue with her and Caitlin bigger than what it was. It’s clickbait, because they don’t even hate each other.” Dani asks, “When Angel was going through all that, did you have a chance to speak with her and give her some words of encouragement?”