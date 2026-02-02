Why You Need To Know American Speed Skater Erin Jackson

Source: Jurij Kodrun – International Skating Union / Getty

There’s a new kind of legend in winter sports, and her name is Erin Jackson. If you haven’t already heard her name, now is the time to get familiar. Get to know American speed skater Erin Jackson inside.

Jackson is more than a record-breaking athlete. She is a cultural trailblazer whose journey from a warm-weather upbringing in Florida to Olympic history exemplifies determination, athletic versatility, and the changing face of winter sports in America. In a world where winter athletics have long been dominated by a narrow slice of competitors, Jackson’s success is about more than speed. It’s about representation, resilience, and rewriting the narrative on who belongs on ice.

Source: Jurij Kodrun – International Skating Union / Getty

Times of India reported that Jackson captured global attention with her historic performance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where she won the gold medal in the women’s 500-meter speed skating event. That win was monumental for multiple reasons. She became the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at any Winter Olympics, breaking through barriers that had stood for decades. She also ended a long American drought in speed skating, becoming the first American woman to win the Olympic 500m since Bonnie Blair’s run in the early 1990s. That moment wasn’t just a victory for Jackson personally. It was a significant milestone for athletes of color watching from around the world.

Jackson’s ascent in the sport is as improbable as it is inspiring. Before embracing ice speed skating, she built her foundation as a world-class inline skater, competing at The World Games and earning recognition long before ever stepping onto the ice. Her transition from wheels to blades was remarkably swift. After only a few years on the ice, she earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team and went on to dominate the 500m event in Beijing with a time of 37.04 seconds.

Source: Jurij Kodrun – International Skating Union / Getty

Her journey is a testament to both her athletic talent and her fearlessness. Jackson’s success has resonated far beyond the finish line. She embraces her role as a role model and advocate for greater diversity in winter sports, working with organizations that help young athletes — especially women of color — find access to spaces they might never have considered before.

More recently, she told the Associated Press that she doesn’t want to be the only Black woman to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

“It was just really surprising, I guess, because I felt like, ‘How could that be?’” as reported by NBC via The Associated Press at the U.S. Speedskating trials ahead of the Milan Cortina Games. “When you think about how many Winter Olympics we’ve had, I just thought it was really strange. I hope people can see my story and the stories of other Black women in winter sports and then, hopefully, we’ll have more coming up soon.”

Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty

Now, she eyes the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics as the defending Olympic champion. Jackson’s presence continues to shift expectations and inspire new generations. She is not just someone to watch on the ice. She is a story of grit, growth, and the beauty of breaking barriers — and that is exactly why you need to know Erin Jackson.

