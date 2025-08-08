Cheeky Clapback: Lizzo Twerks In Hot Pants To Call Out Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial American Eagle Jeans Campaign

Source: Getty Images

Lizzo has made not one but two spoofs to Sydney Sweeney’s “Good Jeans” ad campaign with American Eagle.

On Aug. 4 and 6, the Grammy-winning singer waded into the controversy with some cheeky, on-brand marketing of her own. Her posts came just days after Sweeney and American Eagle were blasted for their new ad campaign, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The spot drew swift backlash for its wordplay on “genes” and “jeans” — a choice critics slammed as tone-deaf and dangerously close to promoting pro-eugenics messaging.

In two videos, Lizzo flexed her “Good Jeans,” while teasing her unreleased song, “IM GOIN IN TILL OCTOBER.” But she made it clear she didn’t randomly insert herself into the discourse. She was simply responding to a FOX commentator who shaded her first.

In the clip, Lizzo opened up with the FOX commentator slandering her while backing Sweeney in the American Eagle ad. He said, “We are over this woke agenda. We’re over the Lizzos. We’re over the Dylan Mulvaneys. If this was a 300-pound non-bianary, they would be applauding her.”

Lizzo zipped up her jeans and walked around the house as the camera followed with close-up shots, occasionally zooming in on her back pockets. These were similar to the angles captured of Sweeney in her ads. Throughout the video, Lizzo rapped her lyrics and showcased her two denim outfits. One was a jean jacket, a black bra, and jeans and the second was a jumpsuit.

She wrote, “Lizzo’s got Good Jeans” in the caption, confirming her reference to the Sweeney and AE ad.

The 37-year-old’s second clip demonstrated a sexy carwash scene in a denim microshorts outfit. Rapping again, she twerked in front of a red porsche and sprayed water out of a hose, before making a direct callout to Sweeney.

“No kizzy, he ain’t got no business being with me. Fat -ss, pretty face, with the titties. B-tch, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney,” she rapped.

A major spotlight was placed on the jean brand and Sweeney after their campaign rollout began on July 23. In one video, she drew major criticism for its wordplay on “jeans” and “genes.”

It began with Sweeney in a laid back position and zipping up her jeans. In a seductive voice, she said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Outraged social media users accused the company of promoting eugenics and glorifying the Euphoria actress for having white skin and blonde hair.

Still the viral chatter, which included a praising statement from Donald Trump, actually benefitted the brand. According to Forbes, the American Eagle stock jumped 23% on Monday, Aug. 4.

Check out the original ad below: