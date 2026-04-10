Before You Say ‘Put It Where?!’ — Your No-Stress Guide To Trying Anal Sex

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So, thinking about diving into anal sex with your partner for the first time? Don’t worry, curiosity is healthy, and yes, spicing things up is allowed. The trick is preparation: a little planning and honest chatting beforehand can turn what might be a “uh-oh” moment into a “oh yeah” kind of experience.

Here are a few tips that can help you ease into anal sex comfortably and confidently.

Communicate with Your Partner

According to WebMd’s Julian Selemin, trust and communication are essential before anal sex. Take the time to talk openly with your partner about any questions, concerns, or boundaries before you begin. Make sure both of you feel comfortable with what’s about to happen, and check in with each other throughout the experience. Feeling safe and understood helps everyone relax and enjoy the moment.

Consider What Type of Anal Play You Want

Anal play isn’t one-size-fits-all, and there are many ways to explore it. This is where you and your partner can explore to see what works best. Knowing what interests you can help you prepare properly. Penetrative anal sex—whether with a penis or a toy—usually requires the most preparation. But other options, like using fingers or different types of anal toys, can also be pleasurable.

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