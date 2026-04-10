A Beginner’s Guide To Anal Sex
Before You Say ‘Put It Where?!’ — Your No-Stress Guide To Trying Anal Sex
So, thinking about diving into anal sex with your partner for the first time? Don’t worry, curiosity is healthy, and yes, spicing things up is allowed. The trick is preparation: a little planning and honest chatting beforehand can turn what might be a “uh-oh” moment into a “oh yeah” kind of experience.
Here are a few tips that can help you ease into anal sex comfortably and confidently.
Communicate with Your Partner
According to WebMd’s Julian Selemin, trust and communication are essential before anal sex. Take the time to talk openly with your partner about any questions, concerns, or boundaries before you begin. Make sure both of you feel comfortable with what’s about to happen, and check in with each other throughout the experience. Feeling safe and understood helps everyone relax and enjoy the moment.
Consider What Type of Anal Play You Want
Anal play isn’t one-size-fits-all, and there are many ways to explore it. This is where you and your partner can explore to see what works best. Knowing what interests you can help you prepare properly. Penetrative anal sex—whether with a penis or a toy—usually requires the most preparation. But other options, like using fingers or different types of anal toys, can also be pleasurable.
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Start off slow and steady. Starting with fingers is a good way to get comfortable with the sensations, and it’s often part of easing into other forms of penetration. Just always make sure your hands are clean, nails are smooth, and movements are gentle to avoid injury.
If fingers aren’t cutting it, anal toys might be a better option, before you upgrade to the real thing. Toys come in many shapes and sizes: some are designed for penetration, some are meant to be worn for longer periods. Others, like anal beads, focus on gradual stimulation. It’s just about finding out what works best for your body.
During a 2020 interview with SELF, Jill McDevitt, Ph.D., suggested that first time anal sex users start off “small” with toys made of silicone material, since they are nonporous and hypoallergenic.
Prioritize Lubrication and Protection
Lubrication is essential because the anus doesn’t naturally lubricate like the vagina. Using plenty of lube reduces friction, prevents discomfort, and helps protect delicate tissue. Heavy lubrication during anal penetration is crucial to avoid tearing, which can be painful and increase the risk of infection, so lubrication is key.
Wear a condom
And while were on the topic of safe sex, using condoms is another important safety step, even with toys. Condoms greatly reduce the risk of STIs, and it’s important to change them if you’re switching between anal, vaginal, or oral play.
Relax and Prepare Your Body
Lastly, relaxation is critical. A tense body makes penetration more difficult and increases the chance of minor injury. Take your time, breathe, and allow the muscles to loosen naturally. Going to the bathroom about 30 minutes beforehand helps reduce the likelihood of accidents, and gentle cleaning of the area with water or a soft cloth can make the experience more comfortable. Some people choose to use an enema, but this is entirely optional. The most important thing is that you feel clean and relaxed, and comfortable.
Remember, preparation, awareness and communication are key.
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