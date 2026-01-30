Close
Kristy Scott Is ‘Still Shaking’ After Desmond Scott Split

‘I’m Literally Shaking’ — Kristy Scott Breaks Silence, Promises To Share ‘The Real, The Raw, The Ugly’ Following Desmond Scott Split

Kristy Scott is embracing a new chapter and opening up about life after divorcing Desmond Scott in two new Instagram videos this week.

Published on January 30, 2026
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Kristy Scott is stepping into a new chapter, and she’s finally opening up about what life looks like after filing for divorce from her husband of more than a decade, Desmond Scott.

Kristy Scott hinted at “new beginnings” in brand new YSL campaign.

On Jan. 26, the mom and social media star debuted a new campaign video celebrating her partnership with YSL Beauty. In the clip, the 30-year-old stuns in a black-and-white, curve-hugging dress as she gets glammed at home before finishing the look with a spritz of YSL’s Libre Berry Crush perfume. Subtle but telling, Kristy Scott hinted at what’s ahead by referencing “new beginnings” in the caption.

RELATED CONTENT: #Relationshipgoals No More — TikTok Couple Kristy & Desmond Scott Divorcing After 11 Years Of Marriage For This Shocking Reason

She added, “My latest bathroom addition, @yslbeauty libre berry crush with raspberry and coconut. Giving sweet, sexy, and bold.”

A few days later, on Jan. 28, Kristy addressed those comments and got candid about how emotional this period has been. She admitted she was “literally shaking” and nervous to open up, sharing that it was also her first time grocery shopping in public since announcing the divorce.

She revealed that her “nervous system” was “shot,” but even then, fans couldn’t help but notice her confidence as she strutted through the store in a furry white coat. Kristy explained that she was taking it day by day, and felt somewhat liberated now that she could get anything she wanted in the store. Although cooking was never her forte, the social media star said she was looking forward to turning a new leaf. 

“It’s like the start of a new decade,” she added. “I think I’m just going to take advantage of learning who I am even more and what I like and just diving into my hobbies more.”

When it comes to returning to her comedic skits, Kristy was honest about needing more time. She shared that she’s not in the right headspace for that type of content just yet, but she hasn’t ruled it out.

“I can’t lie and say that I want to be flipping around my living room right now, but we’ll get there,” she continued. “I’m just figuring things out and trying to move forward the best that I can.”

For now, she wants her return to “feel organic” and plans to focus on herself and strengthen her social life. She also reassured fans that things behind the scenes are calm amid the divorce.

“Thankfully, there’s not really any drama right now, so we’re in the clear,” she added.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with support, cheering her on as she embraces this new phase.

Kristy Scott, Desmond Scott, Instagram Divorce
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty/ Kristy Scott and Desmond Scott

As previously reported, after more than a decade together, Kristy Scott, 30, filed for divorce from Desmond Scott, 32, on Dec. 30, 2025, citing alleged infidelity as the reason for the split. The former couple, who married in 2014 after four years of dating, share two sons, Vance and Westin.

It’s clear Kristy is moving forward with intention, grace, and a little bit of sparkle.

What do you think of Kristy Scott’s message?

RELATED CONTENT: From Middle School To Millions: Kristy And Desmond Scott’s Relationship Timeline Amid Messy Divorce

