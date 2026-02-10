Close
Style & Fashion

9 Plus-Size Lingerie Pieces Perfect For Valentine's Day

9 Plus-Size Lingerie Pieces That’ll Make You Want to Keep Your Clothes Off On Valentine’s Day (Even If It’s Just for You)

Elevate your intimate wardrobe with these sultry plus-size lingerie options that will leave them swooning.

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Screentshot courtesy of Fashion Nova, Ashley Stewart, Savage Fenty

Personal style extends to plus-size lingerie. It’s another platform for you to play with. From the structured bells and whistles to the lacy one pieces, there are options that let you send a message to the person in the mirror and the one lucky enough to spend some one-on-one time with them. 

Some pieces help you build an invisible foundation for that dress you can’t wait for your partner to peel off after a series of high-priced cocktails. Others are undergarments that exist purely for enjoying yourself together after you get the little ones off to nana and pop-pop’s house. 

Even if you’re not linking up with another person, there’s no better time than Valentine’s Day to step up your plus-size lingerie game. It helps you romanticize your time with the ultimate love of your life, yourself. 

No matter what your plans are, these pieces will make the moment feel like a special occasion. 

See 9 plus-size lingerie pieces we’re loving below.

RELATED CONTENT: Empowering Every Body — Plus Paradise Getaways Super Sizes Travel For Curvy Girls [Exclusive]

1. Bessima Unlined – Adore Me ($32.48)

Adore Me Nightie 

Source: Adore Me

Shop Now

Underboob is a criminally unused element of the lingerie space. This sexy number from Adore me places a spotlight on the curvature beneath the bust line. It’s a must-have that merges modern design with a more traditional bow accent. 

2. Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova 

Source: Fashion Nova Shop Now

A teddy is going to do it every time. There’s something about the one piece that just screams sexy. Fashion Nova has one in the hot pink color of the season that will have you feeling like having your own Monaleo and Stunna moment in your humble abode. 

3. Satin French Balconette Longline Bra. – Lane Bryant ($35.00)

Lane Bryant 

Source: Lane Bryant

Shop Now Lingerie is not always about having a head-to-toe look. Sometimes one piece can make a statement all on its own. This longline bra in bright red is a showstopper. Pair it with the matching red panty or a pair in a complementary color with a crystal accent. 

4. ASOS Design Curve Lola Lace Underwired Bra in Black – $29.99

ASOS Design 

Source: ASOS

The flexible body socks are cool, but sometimes the classics stand out. Go old-school and add some dimension by picking a bra and panty set that has a classic lace pattern. Add a matching waistband to amp things up. Shop Now

5. Savage Not Sorry Underwire Teddy – Savage Fenty

Savage Not Sorry Underwire Teddy 

Source: Savage Fenty

Scalloped edges are the perfect way to go girly without overdosing on bows. This body suit serves them up while cinching you in. It look great on its own or peeking out from under a blazer during a night out. It goes up to 4X because Rih Rih has ALWAYS looked out for the curvy girls. Shop Now

6. Curvy Valentine Lacey Babydoll – Oh La’ La’ Cheri ($49.00)

Red Wine nightie 

Source: Ohlalacheri Shop Now

Burgundy has always been a big all color, but this year it is the basis for “the outfit” that everyone is rocking. Layer your version of the look by putting a wine colored nightie underneath your skirt and sweater. It will make your date night outfit even better. 

7. Mob Wife Strappy Underwire Lace Chemise – Torrid ($34.95)

Torrid 

Source: Torrid Shop Now

It is a common misconceotation that Torrid lingerie is only for the skulls and crossbones girlies. Real ones know they have well constructed pieces that are sexy and keep their shape for years. 

8. Lace Underwire Bustier & Tanga Set – Seven ‘til Midnight ($34.97)

Seven ‘til Midnight 

Source: Seven ‘til Midnight

Shop Now

You don’t have to go for the expected red, black or pink to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Mauve is a wonderful color that looks flattering on every skin tone. It gives softness from a different angle. This corseted option from Seven ‘til Midnight is surprisingly flexible and goes up to a 4X. 

9. Lace And Mesh Lingerie Gown – Ashley Stewart ($24.75)

Ashley Stewart 

Source: Ashley Stewart

Shop Now

This elegant number goes all the way to your ankles. Don’t forget to douse them in perfume before you slip into it so that the party can start off right. 

RELATED CONTENT: How Designer Rachel Marie Hurst Is Challenging The Limitations Of Plus-Size Fashion

Related Tags

ashley stewart Fashion Nova plus size fashion plus-size Savage
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Sideline Scene-Stealers: Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi To The Super Bowl For An Adorable Football Family Outing

Bossip
AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-PATRIOTS-SEAHAWKS-HALFTIME-SHOW

Bad Bunny Was Right—We Danced During His Entire Super Bowl LX Performance

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Super Bowl LX Pregame

Coco Jones Channels Whitney Houston At The Super Bowl Pregame In Karl Kani

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick and Jerrie Johnson attend NAACP Luncheon - Inside

Blue Carpet Ready! Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick, Jerrie Johnson & More Honored At 2026 NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon

Bossip

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close