These 4 Zodiac Signs Are BLESSED AF This Year
Sorry To Everybody Else, But These 4 Zodiac Signs Are God’s Favorites This Year
Geminis, Cancers, Libras and Pisces may want to buckle up, 2026 is shaping up to be a lucky one. According to astrologer Ashley Boyd, major planetary shifts are setting the stage for these zodiac signs, with powerful positive changes, thanks to Jupiter leading the charge.
In an interview with the New York Post published Dec. 30, 2025, Boyd explained that Jupiter, astrology’s planet of abundance, is preparing to deliver a wave of good fortune as it moves through these key signs next year.
The expert astrologer says these four zodiac signs are set to be especially blessed in 2026, with the year bringing dramatic transformations, unexpected opportunities and meaningful gains.
Known as “the Great Benefic,” Jupiter governs luck, expansion, growth and prosperity. Wherever it travels, it brings a metaphorical Midas touch, opening doors to financial success, emotional fulfillment and long-term security.
“This is a major event that will bring transformation in terms of money, career opportunities, relationships and long-term security,” she revealed.
While everyone will feel Jupiter’s influence in some way, Boyd says these four signs stand to benefit the most from the astrological climate of 2026.
“The year 2026 will bring significant change due to some major cosmic events. Jupiter, the planet of growth, luck and expansion, will be in Cancer until June 30, before entering Leo, ” Ashley Boyd said, “opening two powerful luck cycles,” for Geminis, Cancers, Libras and Pisces.
Here’s what’s in the cosmos for these four zodiac signs.
1. Gemini
For Geminis, Jupiter’s time in Cancer energizes the second house of income, personal value and material stability. Boyd says this transit supports financial growth through raises, smarter investments and improved money habits.
“It’s time to get paid what you’re worth, apply for jobs with higher salaries, and participate in projects that have both financial and emotional benefits,” said Boyd.
Ashley Boyd adds that this period also allows Geminis to correct past spending patterns that may have caused stress or instability.
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2. Cancer
With Jupiter moving through Cancer during the first half of the year, the spotlight shines directly on the self. This placement amplifies confidence, momentum and personal growth.
“The stars provide Cancers with enhanced motivation and better timing for all their actions. The upcoming year offers excellent opportunities for self-improvement,” said Boyd.
Jupiter’s expansive energy helps Cancers release stagnation and lean into forward movement.
“Say yes to opportunities even if they feel slightly outside your comfort zone. The initial step you take toward your goals receives the support of the zodiac’s resident luck dealer. Consider also journaling or establishing monthly objectives to enhance Jupiter’s effect.”
3. Libra
For Libras, Jupiter activates the tenth house of career, ambition and legacy, turning long-held goals into tangible achievements.
“Libras will receive more attention at work,” said Boyd.
With greater visibility comes recognition and the potential for leadership roles or professional advancement. Boyd encourages Libras to pair preparation with their natural charm.
“Promote yourself professionally. Update your CV, LinkedIn profile and portfolio. Reach out to trusted contacts and provide a warm introduction or conversation about your skills and experience, as this is likely to open new opportunities for you in the upcoming year.”
4. Pisces
Pisces can expect Jupiter in Cancer to light up their fifth house of joy, creativity, romance and pleasure. This transit brings ease and emotional openness to relationships and artistic pursuits.
“This transit brings better relationships and makes dating more straightforward and enjoyable. The creative energy of Cancer will intensify your ability to connect to creative pursuits that bring you happiness,” said Boyd.
She advises Pisces to prioritize fun, connection and playfulness throughout the year.
“People who choose to embrace enjoyment in their lives will find themselves surrounded by new chances and encouraging individuals.”
Here’s to a lucky, luminous 2026 for Cancer, Libra, Pisces and Gemini queens!
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