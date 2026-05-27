Sorry To Everybody Else, But These 4 Zodiac Signs Are God’s Favorites This Year

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​​Geminis, Cancers, Libras and Pisces may want to buckle up, 2026 is shaping up to be a lucky one. According to astrologer Ashley Boyd, major planetary shifts are setting the stage for these zodiac signs, with powerful positive changes, thanks to Jupiter leading the charge.

In an interview with the New York Post published Dec. 30, 2025, Boyd explained that Jupiter, astrology’s planet of abundance, is preparing to deliver a wave of good fortune as it moves through these key signs next year.

The expert astrologer says these four zodiac signs are set to be especially blessed in 2026, with the year bringing dramatic transformations, unexpected opportunities and meaningful gains.

Known as “the Great Benefic,” Jupiter governs luck, expansion, growth and prosperity. Wherever it travels, it brings a metaphorical Midas touch, opening doors to financial success, emotional fulfillment and long-term security.

“This is a major event that will bring transformation in terms of money, career opportunities, relationships and long-term security,” she revealed.

While everyone will feel Jupiter’s influence in some way, Boyd says these four signs stand to benefit the most from the astrological climate of 2026.

“The year 2026 will bring significant change due to some major cosmic events. Jupiter, the planet of growth, luck and expansion, will be in Cancer until June 30, before entering Leo, ” Ashley Boyd said, “opening two powerful luck cycles,” for Geminis, Cancers, Libras and Pisces.

Here’s what’s in the cosmos for these four zodiac signs.

1. Gemini

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For Geminis, Jupiter’s time in Cancer energizes the second house of income, personal value and material stability. Boyd says this transit supports financial growth through raises, smarter investments and improved money habits.

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“It’s time to get paid what you’re worth, apply for jobs with higher salaries, and participate in projects that have both financial and emotional benefits,” said Boyd.

Ashley Boyd adds that this period also allows Geminis to correct past spending patterns that may have caused stress or instability.

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