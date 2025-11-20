3 Zodiac Signs About To Get Body-Slammed By This New Moon — Brace Yourself, Sis

Source: We Are / Getty

With Mercury in retrograde from Nov. 9 to Nov. 29, this cosmic shift is expected to be especially transformative for three zodiac signs—Virgo, Scorpio, and Gemini—according to Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer. In a Nov. 13 interview with Vice, Tate explained that the new moon on Nov. 20 will take place in Scorpio, a water sign known for its intuition, emotional depth, and vengeful streak.

Mercury retrograde itself is an astronomical illusion created when Mercury’s faster orbit makes it appear to move backward in the sky. Astrologically, it’s often associated with communication snags, travel delays, tech mishaps, and opportunities for revisiting or reassessing past choices.

According to Tate, this particular new moon “creates a powerful connection between the sun, moon, and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio that will leave lasting mental impressions we won’t fully understand until next spring.” While everyone will feel the emotional intensity of this lunation, certain signs are set to undergo deeper shadow work than the rest.

1. Scorpio

Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne

Because both the new moon and Mercury retrograde unfold in Scorpio, this period is likely to stir up significant internal turbulence for the sign.

“Good thing you were made so resilient, Scorpio, because the moon falls in your sign, making every new moon a somewhat painful internal moment,” Tate says. “With Mercury as the natural psychopomp, its presence in this new moon provides unique insight into all that stews and festers inside.” She added, “You have no choice but to ride this wave out—and if anyone can handle a face-off with their demons, it’s you. Letting go is especially difficult for Scorpios, but too much bitterness makes a poor brew, and revenge only delays real healing.”

Emotional breakdowns, breakthroughs, and long-awaited release are all possible under this intense energy.