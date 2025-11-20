3 Zodiac Signs About To Get Body-Slammed By The New Moon
3 Zodiac Signs About To Get Body-Slammed By This New Moon — Brace Yourself, Sis
With Mercury in retrograde from Nov. 9 to Nov. 29, this cosmic shift is expected to be especially transformative for three zodiac signs—Virgo, Scorpio, and Gemini—according to Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer. In a Nov. 13 interview with Vice, Tate explained that the new moon on Nov. 20 will take place in Scorpio, a water sign known for its intuition, emotional depth, and vengeful streak.
Mercury retrograde itself is an astronomical illusion created when Mercury’s faster orbit makes it appear to move backward in the sky. Astrologically, it’s often associated with communication snags, travel delays, tech mishaps, and opportunities for revisiting or reassessing past choices.
According to Tate, this particular new moon “creates a powerful connection between the sun, moon, and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio that will leave lasting mental impressions we won’t fully understand until next spring.” While everyone will feel the emotional intensity of this lunation, certain signs are set to undergo deeper shadow work than the rest.
1. Scorpio
Because both the new moon and Mercury retrograde unfold in Scorpio, this period is likely to stir up significant internal turbulence for the sign.
“Good thing you were made so resilient, Scorpio, because the moon falls in your sign, making every new moon a somewhat painful internal moment,” Tate says. “With Mercury as the natural psychopomp, its presence in this new moon provides unique insight into all that stews and festers inside.” She added, “You have no choice but to ride this wave out—and if anyone can handle a face-off with their demons, it’s you. Letting go is especially difficult for Scorpios, but too much bitterness makes a poor brew, and revenge only delays real healing.”
Emotional breakdowns, breakthroughs, and long-awaited release are all possible under this intense energy.
2. Gemini
Gemini is also in for a significant emotional recalibration.
“Whenever your ruler Mercury is mixed up in a lunation, you’re mixed up in it too, Gemini,” says Tate. “This new moon in Scorpio is going to be awkward for you, as these signs form a tense quincunx. It’s easier for you to deflect with humor than to take emotional accountability—and that’s not an option right now.”
Tate suggests using this window for journaling, self-examination, and shadow work, which may help you process feelings you typically sidestep.
3. Virgo
Virgos, ruled by Mercury, will also feel this transit deeply.
“Wherever Mercury goes, Virgo follows, and this new moon in Scorpio sends you into a deep dive as your retrograde ruler goes cazimi,” Tate explained. “While processing data is your gift, this flood of emotional information will be a lot to handle. Clear your schedule around Nov. 19–20 to ease into the big feelings and realizations to come.”
If emotions become overwhelming, Tate advises talking things through with someone you trust and exploring shadow work practices: whether inner child healing, reparenting, or similar forms of introspective care.
Take care of yourself this Mercury retrograde.
