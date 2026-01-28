Close
Obituaries

Shirley Raines, Beauty 2 The Streetz Founder, Dead At 58

Beauty 2 The Streetz Founder Shirley Raines, Who Amplified 'The Voices Of Those In Need' Dead At 58

Affectionately known as Ms. Shirley, she was also recognized as CNN's 2021 Hero of the Year in addition to her tireless non-profit work in Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles and and Nevada.

Published on January 28, 2026
56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors - Arrivals
Shirley Raines at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors held at Novo on February 21, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Shirley Raines, the founder and CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz, a non-profit that provides beauty and hygiene services to people in need living in Los Angeles and Nevada, has died at age 58, TMZ has confirmed.

Affectionately known as Ms. Shirley, her twin sister Sheila told TMZ the social media star and humanitarian was found unresponsive next to her bed during a wellness check in her Henderson, Nevada home on Tuesday night.

Sheila went on to tell the outlet that “Shirley had been healthy and was not on any meds” and that “the entire family is shocked.” They are waiting on autopsy results, but do not suspect any foul play.

2022 Long Beach Pride
Long Beach Pride Parade grand marshal, Beauty 2 The Streetz founder Shirley Raines, attends the 2022 Long Beach Pride Parade on July 10, 2022, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

News of Shirley’s death was announced in a statement on Beauty 2 The Streetz’s Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley.”

The statement continued, “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.

“This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service,” the statement reads. “Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.”

Just two days ago, on Jan. 26, Shirley shared a video of herself handing out food to the unhoused on Beauty 2 The Streetz‘ Instagram page. The short clip shows that she was beloved by and familiar with many of the recipients who approached her car window to receive a bag containing juice, chips, candy, “all-beef hot dogs from Costco,” and ketchup.

“Hey, mama!” said one man. “Hey, my love! How you doin’, king?” Shirley kindly asked.

“I’m doin’ good. How are you?” he replied as she handed him a bag to which she replied, “Good to see you, baby.”

In addition to Shirley’s tireless non-profit work in the community, she was also recognized as CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year and was named the NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Social Media Personality in 2025.

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute
2021 CNN Hero Shirley Raines speaks onstage during The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN. A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.)

Rest in power, queen.

