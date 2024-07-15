The Black Girls Dream Conference Brought In More Than 1,300 Change Makers And Leaders

More than 1,300 attendees converged at the Black Girls Dream Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, hosted by the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) from June 7 to June 8. Over the two-day event, Black women and girls of all ages engaged in dynamic panels focused on women’s empowerment, mental wellness, health, beauty, social justice, and a wide range of topics.

Centered on the theme “Afrofuturism: Intelligence, Innovation, Investment,” the conference aimed to explore the breadth of the Black experience and foster profound conversations and connections to shape radical futures for Black girls and women. Dr. Bernice A. King, the youngest child of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., delivered an inspiring lecture during her panel, filling attendees with hope and determination as she shared insights into her father’s legacy and her ongoing efforts to advance his work. She also offered practical advice on making impactful changes within communities.

“I see myself as a person that has to set an example for a world where there are very few examples of what it means to be a dignified person,” Dr. Bernice A. King said during the panel, according to a press release.

Supported by the Gates Foundation, the “Black Women of the Global South” panel featured a curated delegation of women from across the African diaspora. They discussed insights, challenges, solutions, and opportunities about issues affecting communities of color across the global South. Panelists included Aline Odara (Brazil), Beatrice Gakuba (Rwanda), Jacqueline Idun (U.S. & Ghana), Naana Akyaa Asante (Ghana), Cynthia Ellis Topsey (Belize), Dawn Stewart (Guyana), Coumba Toure (Senegal), Cruz Helena Valencia Moreno (Colombia), and Barbara A. Perkins (U.S. & Bahamas).

Young future leaders, changemakers and innovators flocked to the “We Got Now! The Power of S.T.E.A.M. to Shape Radical Futures for Black Girls,” discussion during the conference. The compelling panel, geared toward youth empowerment, featured visionary leaders such as BMF star Laila Pruitt, Naya Ellis (Founder of Wingltt), Cruz Helena Valencia Moreno (Innovation Girls) and more. The group spoke about how they continue to persevere and aim for their goals, even in the face of adversity.

What is the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium?

Spearheaded by Black Voters Matter CEO, LaTosha Brown, the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium is a collective of Black women in philanthropy, activism, and girls’ work deeply rooted in movement-building. Led by four anchor institutions — the Appalachian Community Fund, BlackBelt Community Foundation, Fund for Southern Communities, and TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation — Southern Black Girls disrupts grantmaking, fundraises, and provides resources to underfunded organizations that empower Black girls and women in the South.

During the Black Girls Dream conference, Brown spoke about why it was essential to provide an immersive space for Black girls and women to explore different pieces of who they are, what they love and what brings them joy and power.

“This conference pours back into us as much as it pours into the girls and women who travel from all over the world to be a part of this movement designed for them,” she said. “To see so many women and girls come and celebrate not just themselves but each other is something to marvel at. It is a joy to inspire, educate, and provide resources to the next generation of extraordinary leaders.”

Brown and the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium team aim to raise $100 million over the next decade to financially empower Black girls and women. To date, they’ve awarded $2.2 million to 71 organizations and special projects across 12 southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.





