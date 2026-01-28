Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar Chases Assailant After Attack With ‘Unknown Substance’ In Disturbing Town Hall Video — Now Trump Is Accusing Her Of Faking It

Source: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a town hall meeting at the Urban League Twin Cities facility on January 27, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A person holding a syringe charged the podium as Omar spoke. Protests and demonstrations continue ramping up around Minneapolis and St. Paul after the shooting deaths this month of two people at the hands of federal immigration officers. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked, and Trump is shamefully suggesting that she possibly planned it herself.

Minneapolis continues to reel, rebel, and resist the presence of federal immigration authorities in the city in the wake of multiple fatalities at the hands of ICE agents. The temperature reaches higher and higher as the days pass, and the 3,000 militarized cops terrorize the city and bring harm to the citizens under the guise of “law enforcement”. Even politicians who stand with the protesters are also under attack. Trump has signaled that perhaps he will rethink his strategy, but we won’t believe it until we see it.

According to CNN reporting, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who’s of Somali descent, was attacked and sprayed with an “unknown substance” while speaking at a town hall event in Minneapolis last night.

A 55-year-old man named Anthony J. Kazmierczak was immediately arrested and charged with third-degree assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Forensics specialists responded to the scene, but at this time, nothing is known about the substance used.