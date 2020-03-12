Rep. Ilhan Omar Announces Marriage To Political Consultant Tim Mynett On Instagram

Rep. Ilhan Omar took another walk down the aisle according to a post she shared on social media Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Congresswoman, 38, wedded Tim Mynett, 38, a chief political consultant whose company E Street Group, worked on Omar’s election campaign.

“From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed,” Omar captioned a the black and white photo of the two while they flashed their new wedding bands. She sealed the sentence with the Arabic word “Alhamdulillah” meaning “Praise be to God,” and a heart emoji.

Omar’s union with Mynett is her third marriage, after recently announcing that she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi whom she was married to from 2002-2008, then again from 2018-2019. The former couple shares three children together. Their divorce was legalized in November 2019. Omar was also married to Ahmed Elmi from 2009-2017 (the two split in 2011, and legally divorced in 2017).

Mynett was married to his ex-wife Beth Jordan, 55, from 2012-2019, the two have a teenage son together, while Jordan has a daughter from a previous relationship. Last August Jordan filed for divorce, accusing Mynett of engaging in an extra-marital affair with Omar. Jordan claims Mynett professed his love for Rep. Omar in April, resulting in the couple’s separation. Mynett denied the affair allegations in their divorce proceedings.

“Since the time of Mr. Mynett’s departure from the marital home, Ms. Mynett began a negative campaign against Mr. Mynett, seemingly in an effort to ruin his career and permanently damage his relationship with William and his step-daughter,” read the court papers obtained by the New York Post.

In terms of her work, the Minnesota Congresswoman recently endorsed presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and recently proposed a meal assistance plan for children who will remain without access to food due to the closures surrounding the Coronavirus.