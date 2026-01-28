Close
Teyana Taylor's 'Having Her Way' With Air Jordan Collaboration

‘Shump’s Fumble Was Insane’ — Fans Sound Off On Teyana Taylor’s ‘Concrete Rose’ Air Jordan Collaboration

Teyana Taylor is celebrating a breakout year and is returning to her sneaker roots with her second Jordan Brand collaboration.

Published on January 28, 2026
teyana taylor x air jordan
Source: teyana taylor x air jordan / Screentshot courtesy of X.

We’re barely a month into 2026, but it’s clearly Teyana Taylor’s year.

She’s a big-time movie star now, thanks to her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and winning a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, but she’s not forgetting her roots.

RELATED CONTENT: On Their Breast Behavior — Teyana Taylor And Jodie Turner-Smith Bare It All At Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

SiriusXM's Front Row Series With The Cast And Creatives Of "One Battle After Another"
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Before the big screen, she was known for her streetwear roots, which came along with being a major sneakerhead. Now she’s returning to her love of Jordans by putting her own spin on the Air Jordan 3 with the “Concrete Rose” edition.

Jordan Brand debuted the colorway to its 26 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier reports suggest that the botany-inspired sneakers also feature removable vines that wrap around the shoe, which are also shown in the photo.

No other angles of the kicks are shown, but the confirmed “Fire Red/Victory Green/Cement Gray/Metallic Gold/Gum Brown” colorway is visible. 

The name is a nod to her Harlem roots and even a callback to Keep That Same Energy‘s leading track, “A Rose in Harlem.”

According to House of Heat, the Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” is expected to release on March 4 and retail for $280.

This is Taylor’s second Jordan show, with the first coming in 2023. She got a chance to design her own Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 done up in buttery white leather and remixes the typical black and red overlays. The swooshes come lined with prickly thorns and dramatic stitching, complete with golden laces.

See where social media stands on the upcoming release below.

RELATED CONTENT: Teyana Taylor, A Love Letter — To The Woman Who Had To Be 10 People Just To Get One Flower

Air Jordan Fashion footwear Harlem jordans style teyana taylor
