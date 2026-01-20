Close
Obituaries

Kianna Underwood, Nickelodeon Child Star, Killed In Hit-&-Run

'Too Young!' Nickelodeon Child Star Kianna Underwood Remembered By Fans After Fatal Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

The horrific details of the incident that took the life of the former child star report that she was dragged two blocks in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Published on January 20, 2026
Source: Getty

Kianna Underwood, best known for her role in the final season of the iconic Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That and the voice of Fuchsia in Little Bill, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn, N.Y., early Friday (Jan. 16) morning.

*Trigger warning: This story describes in detail a hit-and-run.*

TMZ exclusively shared the horrific details of the incident that took the life of the former child star, now 33, reporting she was dragged two blocks.

RELATED: 8 Black Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Being Unhoused

Former Child Star Kianna Underwood Killed In Hit-&-Run Incident
Jonathan Lipnicki and Kianna Underwood during Hairspray Opening Night Los Angeles – After Party at Henry Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the 33-year-old—who appeared on the 2005 series “All That”—suffered severe trauma to her head and torso…when a gray vehicle, driven by an unknown suspect, was traveling west on Pitkin Avenue and struck her as she crossed the street at Pitkin and Mother Gaston Blvd.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Underwood was left lying motionless on the street after the unknown driver dragged her for nearly two blocks.

Sources close to the situation revealed that the NYPD received a 911 call around 6:49 a.m. Friday, and Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived.

No arrests have made.

Our thoughts go out to her family and friends.

Social Media Reacts To Kianna Underwood’s Death

Social media users have also been sharing their condolences to Underwood.

“Tragic loss of a childhood star. Our thoughts are with her family,” one post on social media read.

Another post read, “Damn..I wish the world got to see more of her after “All That” she’s so beautiful and talented, she passes on Aaliyah’s Birthday too. God Bless that Queen.”

You can see more reactions below.

RELATED: Ashanti Takes The Lead In ‘No Address’ — Bringing Raw Truth To Living On The Streets

