Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 3 Part 2: LeToya Luckett & Tish Taylor-Searcy Talk Dating Red Flags, Green Flags & Loving On Their Own Terms
On the latest episode of Listen to Black Women, Jessie Woo and Lore’l continue the conversation about marriage, partnership, and navigating love in real time. Guests LeToya Luckett and Tish Taylor-Searcy join the conversation to share their biggest dating “green flags” and what it truly means to love on their own terms.
What are your dating green flags—and which red flags turn you off?
The group doesn’t hold back in sharing their green flags—signs that a relationship is on the right track. A big one is the ability to communicate—“if a person knows how to communicate and will allow you to communicate,” LeToya says. The singer, actress, and producer emphasized how important it’s been in her marriage to maintain respect, even during tough conversations. “Especially when you’re doing life with somebody, I want to be able to talk to you, even if things don’t come out right all the time, as long as I’m keeping it respectful.”
Tish shared how she and her husband learned how to communicate without assuming the worst, which completely transformed the way they connect. “If you’ve already programmed your mind to think that your significant other is about to attack you, it’s a red flag. Once we got through that, it was smooth sailing, the best communication we’ve ever had,” says the businesswoman and momager to son Jacob Latimore.
Jessie’s green flag: “Someone who’s considerate,” she shares. “I feel like in my relationship now, it’s the first time I’ve experienced that. He’s very much someone who thinks ahead, and I really like that, but he’s also taught me to be more considerate too.”
“That’s what marriage is all about,” Tish affirms.
At the same time, spotting red flags is just as crucial. For Lore’l, who gets up at 4 a.m. to host her morning show, finding a partner who can roll with her schedule is non-negotiable. “You’re going to have to adjust to that. That’s not going to change. If that changes, now I have to depend on you, and that doesn’t make me feel good. I love what I do,” she says. “So a red flag for me would be you not being supportive, or not willing to be flexible in a situation where I would be flexible for you.”
How do you know it’s time to walk away from a relationship?
Tish opened up about having her son, singer and actor Jacob Latimore (The Chi, Ride Along) when she was 18. When it came to her relationship with Jacob’s father, the young mom understood that staying wasn’t an option. “I’m not the woman to try to save face,” she says. “If this shit ain’t right, let’s end this.”
Have you ever put your dreams on hold for love?
“I’ve actually had a man tell me that I needed to let go of my career,” LeToya says. “I was like, ‘I’m sorry, come again?’ The audacity. I left right after that.” Speaking for herself, the R&B icon can’t imagine walking away from her career for a relationship. “What does my life look like if I’m doing that? Because this is a big change for me. I’ve been doing this since I was 12. That’s a big adjustment to make.”
Jessie points out, “Also, you become tied to that person. You get to a point where you lose autonomy.”
Speaking of red flags, Jessie poses the question, “On the flip side, in your singledom, have you ever experienced men trying to attach themselves to you because of what you have and who you are?”
“I have, and it was very unattractive,” LeToya says. “That’s a red flag, and a loud one too.”
Join the conversation from start to finish. Watch Listen to Black Women above.
Season 6 of Listen to Black Women is officially here. The iOne Digital original podcast centers Black women as they explore life, love, culture, and community through candid, thought-provoking conversations—featuring guests who speak their truths and leave no topic off-limits. Catch new episodes every Thursday on MadameNoire.com.
