Messy, Major And Memorable — 10 Golden Globes 2026 Moments You Might Have Missed

Source: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place last night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, officially kicking off Hollywood’s awards season in style. The Golden Globes honor excellence across both film and television, making them a major cultural checkpoint for actors, creators, and executives alike. A win can shift momentum, spark new opportunities, and solidify someone’s place in the industry almost instantly. What sets the Golden Globes apart is the vibe. It’s looser than most award shows, more unpredictable, and far more likely to give us moments that live on well past the ceremony. From unscripted reactions to viral red carpet exchanges, the Globes thrive on personality. It’s not just about who wins – it’s about who shows up. RELATED CONTENT: Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Cynthia Erivo And More Best Dressed Black Stars From The 2025 Golden Globes As every year before, there were moments that instantly etched themselves into our collective memory. The kind you remember watching live, refreshing your timeline for, or catching up on the next morning. This year was no different. From major wins and noticeable snubs to Black excellence dominating both the room and the internet, here are the best Golden Globes moments you might’ve missed — but definitely need to know about. TOP 10 BEST MOMENTS YOU MISSED FROM THE 2026 GOLDEN GLOBES 1. Teyana Taylor Winning Her First Golden Globe Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Teyana Taylor took home her first Golden Globe, marking a huge milestone in her acting career. Her acceptance speech was emotional, personal, and rooted in perseverance. It felt like a full-circle moment for someone who’s been doing the work across music, fashion, and film for years. This wasn’t just a win — it was validation.

2. Michael B. Jordan Getting Snubbed Despite delivering one of the year’s most talked-about performances, Michael B. Jordan left the night without a trophy. The snub didn’t go unnoticed; social media immediately called it out. Fans questioned how such a dominating showing could be overlooked. The reaction online was louder than anything said in the room.

3. Damson Idris Being Asked About Black Panther While on the red carpet, Damson Idris was once again asked about rumored ties to Black Panther. His measured response didn’t stop the internet from speculating. The moment highlighted how often Black actors are funneled into franchise conversations, even on nights meant to celebrate current work. Still, the buzz was undeniable.

4. Teyana Taylor Meeting Julia Roberts Backstage footage of Teyana Taylor meeting Julia Roberts became one of the night’s most touching and best Golden Globes moments. Teyana’s emotional reaction resonated deeply with fans online. It was a reminder of how meaningful recognition from industry legends can be. Quiet, genuine, and powerful.

5. Colman Domingo & Tessa Thompson Red Carpet Interview Colman Domingo and Tessa Thompson stole the spotlight during a joint red carpet interview, serving major style and energy. Their playful back-and-forth and natural chemistry had cameras lingering, and the clips quickly went viral online. Fans loved seeing two Black stars just being themselves — effortlessly mixing charm and humor. It was a reminder of how memorable the right red carpet pairing can be.

6. Cynthia Erivo Missing The Golden Globes Cythia Erivo was noticeably absent from the ceremony this year, and fans definitely took note. She wasn’t on the red carpet or presenting because she’s currently rehearsing for her one-woman stage show, Dracula, in London. Even in her absence, her influence was felt, with viewers and media discussing her continued impact on Hollywood and theater. Sometimes not showing up becomes its own memorable moment—and for Cynthia, it was clear she had bigger creative commitments.

7. Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz Fuel Dating Rumors After The Golden Globes After the show, Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz were spotted leaving the Netflix after-party together, sparking fresh dating rumors. Paparazzi caught them hand-in-hand, and when asked outright if they were a couple, Anthony playfully referred to Rocsi as his date for the evening. The pair have known each other for nearly two decades, and fans immediately took to social media to speculate about their chemistry and longtime connection. Whether it’s something more or just a close friendship, the moment dominated post-Globes gossip cycles.

8. Snoop Dogg Hosting The Red Carpet Snoop Dogg brought effortless cool to the Golden Globes red carpet as host. His laid-back humor, unexpected questions, and natural charm made interviews feel fun instead of forced. Viewers loved the contrast he brought to the usually polished pre-show energy. It was a reminder that nobody does Hollywood quite like Snoop.

9. Sterling K. Brown Stealing The Red Carpet Sterling K. Brown was everywhere on the Golden Globes red carpet, turning heads with both his style and energy. His wife was by his side for the majority of the night, adding warmth and charm to every appearance. Cameras kept returning to him as he charmed reporters, posed for photos, and interacted with fellow stars. Fans immediately took to social media, calling him the night’s red carpet MVP. Between his confidence, charisma, and undeniable presence, Sterling reminded everyone why he’s one of Hollywood’s most magnetic stars.