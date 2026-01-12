Black Women Set the Tone — 7 Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks We’ll Never Forget

Source: Getty

January and the Golden Globes go hand in hand. Every year, the red carpet gives us fashion moments that live rent-free in our minds long after the trophies are handed out. These are the looks we still pull up, zoom in on, and reference in group chats—because Black women have been carrying this carpet with range, confidence, and style that actually moves culture.

As we reflect on the 2026 Golden Globes, which aired Sunday, January 11, all eyes are back on the carpet. This is where stars dress like the jobs they want – future winners, leading ladies, and main characters.

Designers tend to play a little more here. The silhouettes can be dramatic, the styling more experimental, and the energy less stiff than later ceremonies. It’s luxury, but with personality.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This year, we’re expecting statement gowns, texture, color, and hair moments that feel like wearable art. Think metallics that glow on melanin, sculpted dresses that celebrate curves, sharp tailoring with edge, and beauty looks that make us gag.

The Golden Globes carpet sets the tone. Fashion follows. And – Black women lead the way.

Gallery: Golden Globes Red Carpet Moments That Still Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

RELATED CONTENT: Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Cynthia Erivo And More Best Dressed Black Stars From The 2025 Golden Globes

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Past Globes moments have produced a lot of variety. We’ve seen plunging gold sequins that shimmer under flashbulbs, sleek black velvet that lets presence do the talking, metallic pink gowns that hug every curve, and everything in between.

That time Regina Hall wore a leather gown, she shut down the carpet. A similar moment happened when Niecy Nash was royal, sparkly, and over the top in purple. And that time Beyoncé graced the carpet with her presence for her role in Dreamgirls? Her gold halter-style gown was everything.

Keep scrolling for these looks and more. And we’ll see you on the red carpet on January 11.

1. Beyoncé At The 2007 Golden Globe Awards

Source: Getty

Beyoncé wore a gold sequin halter gown with a deep plunge and a sleek, fitted silhouette that shimmered under the lights. Her honey-blonde hair was worn long and straight, paired with bronzed skin, nude lips, and soft glam makeup. The Bey Hive leader was glowing on the carpet – literally.