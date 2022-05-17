MadameNoire Featured Video

Macy’s is showing up for Black sororities in a way that truly serves them.

Through a collaboration with a clothing maker sold in its stores called Kasper Group, the giant retailer now sells clothing specifically made for Alpha Kappa Alphas, Zeta Phi Betas, Delta Sigma Thetas and Sigma Gamma Rhos — all of whom have historically often struggled with finding dressier styled clothing that correctly color matches those of their group’s.

The success of the line is expected to result in $10 million in sales this year alone, and Macy’s has pledged to donate $1 million towards “the education and research foundations of the sororities,” according to Bloomberg.

The effort “comes as Macy’s aims to bolster its racial diversity within the highest ranks of the organization and carry more items from Black-owned brands,” the outlet further detailed.

The sorority collection will be available to online Macy’s customers and in over 200 of the estimated 500 brick and mortar locations.

There’ll be a minimum of five clothing pieces per launch, and it’s reported that women’s suits will hit the racks in June.

The idea for the collection came from a Black woman and Zeta soror, 32-year-old WyQuasia King-Thomas, a director and buyer of day dresses at Macy’s.

“We come in a variety of shape, sizes, curves and I understand the challenges we face when shopping,” King-Thomas told Bloomberg during a video interview. “I know the need and the importance of this dress collection.”

Online, it’s clear many sorors feel the same way. Peep a few of the excited reactions to the sorority collection and outfit try-ons posted on TikTok down below.

