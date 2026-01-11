Close
Good News

Enjoy This Gallery Of Swoon-Worthy Sigmas For Founders' Day

Royal Blue, Pure White & Lots Of Chocolate! A Gallery Of Swoon-Worthy Sigmas For Founders' Day

We're showing some love to the good brothers of Phi Beta Sigma, celebrating 112 years of culture for service and service for humanity.

Published on January 11, 2026
Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented By IMDb And IMDbPro At The Intercontinental Hotel Toronto, 2025
Blair Underwood of “Youngblood” poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro. Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Happy Founders’ Day!

We couldn’t let the day pass without showing love to the good brothers of Phi Beta Sigma, celebrating 112 years of culture for service and service for humanity.

Founded on January 9, 1914, at Howard University by Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown, the storied organization sought out to organize a Greek letter fraternity that would exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

To accomplish this, the Founders created an organization that viewed itself as ‘a part of’ the general community rather than ‘apart from’ the general community with a devotion to the “inclusive we” rather than the “exclusive we.”

Today, Phi Beta Sigma has blossomed into an international organization of leaders who established the Phi Beta Sigma National Foundation, the Phi Beta Sigma Federal Credit Union, and The Sigma Beta Club Foundation with support from their sister organization Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Notable members include Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Bootsy Collins, Richard Sherman, Terrence Howard, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Verdine White, Wayne Brady, Al Roker, Dr. Bobby Jones, Ben Vereen, Reginald Hudlin, former President Bill Clinton, George Washington Carver, Harry Belafonte, Blair Underwood, and more, along with Leon Robinson, Fred Hammond, Dr. John K. Pierre, Dr. Howard Fuller, Dr. George Koonce, Edward K. Archer, Dr. DeForest Soaries, and Dave Huie who were welcomed as honorary members in 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome this class of honorary members to the Phi Beta Sigma Brotherhood,” said Chris V. Rey, J.D., International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

“Their professional achievements and community service engagement make them perfect candidates for Honorary Membership.”

How are you celebrating the Sigmas today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of swoon-worthy Sigmas on the flip.

MadameNoire

