ManCrushMonday: We Are With The Nupes Now! Celebrating 115 Years Of Brotherhood With The Suave Men Of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

While we are a few days late, we are always with the Nupes here at MadameNoire. Kappa Alpha Psi was founded on January 5, 1911. Born in an environment saturated with racism on the campus of Indiana University by ten visionary Black men determined to cultivate achievement, leadership, and brotherhood at a time when Black excellence was being actively suppressed. What Elder Watson Diggs, Byron K. Armstrong, John M. Lee, Henry T. Asher, Marcus P. Blakemore, Guy L. Grant, Paul W. Caine, George W. Edmonds, Ezra D. Alexander, and Edward G. Irvin built has lasted 115 years, and counting, is both honorable and courageous considering the racial climate.

Now we know the ladies love the suave and debonair men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. The way they step and twirl their canes. Oh, and that shimmy! My God TUHDAY! Boosie said “Wipe Me Down” was not for the Nupes, but we are not so sure because they are definitely on in every way! The men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity incorporated collectively and individually personify their charge, “achievement in every field of human endeavor.”

With over 250,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and thirteen international chapters. Please do not get it twisted the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity incorporated are not just cute little frat boys. They are men carrying their founders legacy of faith, fearlessness, and Black excellence.

And let us be clear, Kappa does not just produce famous men — it produces effective ones. This fraternity has produced generations of Black men who did not just participate in culture — they shaped it. Notable members include:

Is the stroll and the cane iconic? Yes! Does the crimson and cream eat? Forever! However, the real Nupe flex? Service, mentorship, scholarship, and leadership. Kappa men show up in communities where young Black boys need guidance. Kappa men are civically engaged. Most of all, Kappa men build institutions that outlive trends.

