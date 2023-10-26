MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s homecoming season, and actor Lance Gross didn’t hesitate to partake. The Tyler Perry’s House of Payne star stepped onto Howard University’s yard, his alma mater, participating in HU’s homecoming festivities and rocking his Kappa drip.

Judging from Lance’s Instagram, the actor joined in on his alma mater’s revelries around Oct. 19. Numerous videos made their rounds on social media showing the Our Family Wedding star donning Nupe swag (a Kappa Alpha Psi creme and crimson sweater) while interacting with eager fans at HU’s 2023 Blaque Mecca Block Party/tailgate at Metro Bar DC.

In an exclusive video to the Shade Room, Lance shared some of his favorite memories at Howard’s homecomings brewed from their tailgates, adding that his alma mater had the best homecomings.

“Shoutout to all the homecomings, but the absolute best homecoming is Howard University,” the 42-year-old said. “I’m here, right now, at tailgate. One of my favorite memories at Howard University’s homecoming is our tailgate. It goes down. Out here with the Nupes.”

Lance appeared on Howard’s campus Oct. 20 for day one of the Yard Fest concert on the main yard. He took the stage in Howard drip to show love to his HU family before allowing the concert’s next act to perform.

“I just came to say ‘what’s up’ to y’all real quick. I ain’t gon’ take much of y’all time,” the 42-year-old announced. “It’s always love when I come to Howard University. I graduated in ’04, and it’s always a vibe every year. I love y’all.”

According to HU homecoming’s website, Lance hosted a rooftop karaoke brunch and day party at the Cambria Hotel in Washington, D.C. He also attended HU’s student fashion show on Oct. 19 in the Cramton Auditorium, where he took the stage to stroll to Fast Life Yungstaz’s “Swag Surfin’.”

Videos showed the actor “swaggin’ and surfin’” before coolly dropping low to shimmy his shoulders.

In addition to Lance, comedian Chris Spencer and Station 19 actor Boris Kodjoe attended Howard’s homecoming.

Lance announced he officially joined Kappa Alpha Psi in 2021.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Lance took to Instagram to broadcast that he became a Nupe writing, “Long Time Komin’.”

Around the same time, Delta Sigma Theta announced that MSNBC anchor Joy Reid and journalist Abby Phillip became honorary members of their organization due to their positive influence on society, leading others to think Lance became an honorary member of Kapp Alpha Psi.

Lance affirmed he was initiated into the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity in an Instagram post.

In a subsequent post (Nov. 22, 2021), he wrote in the caption, “We don’t do honorAry…my front and bAcK.”