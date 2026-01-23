Budget Beauty! 10 Luxury Inspired Makeup Dupes Under $25

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

In a world full of luxury cosmetics, it’s nice to know that there are affordable alternatives. The budget-friendly phenomenon known as “dupes” (abbreviation for duplicates), are cheaper beauty options that mimic high-end products. In the last few years, makeup dupes have taken the beauty world by storm! Market data shows that cosmetic prices have seen a major increase in the first half of the 2020s, mostly due to inflation, supply chain, and tariffs. On average, makeup and skincare price hikes are between 10-25%.

If you’re searching for beauty products on a budget, consider these makeup dupes for your glam!

1. e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

The most famous dupe for the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer ($38.00) is the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer ($11.00). The Milk Makeup version is the first-of-its-kind grippy, silicone-free primer with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Beauty reviewers claim the e.l.f. version offers the same makeup-gripping power and a dewy finish. And in some cases, e.l.f. has even outperformed Milk Makeup in wear tests.

RELATED CONTENT: Glow Like Your Aura! Match Your Makeup To Your Unique Energy