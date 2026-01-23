Budget Beauty! 10 Luxury Inspired Makeup Dupes Under $25
In a world full of luxury cosmetics, it’s nice to know that there are affordable alternatives. The budget-friendly phenomenon known as “dupes” (abbreviation for duplicates), are cheaper beauty options that mimic high-end products. In the last few years, makeup dupes have taken the beauty world by storm! Market data shows that cosmetic prices have seen a major increase in the first half of the 2020s, mostly due to inflation, supply chain, and tariffs. On average, makeup and skincare price hikes are between 10-25%.
If you’re searching for beauty products on a budget, consider these makeup dupes for your glam!
1. e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
The most famous dupe for the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer ($38.00) is the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer ($11.00). The Milk Makeup version is the first-of-its-kind grippy, silicone-free primer with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Beauty reviewers claim the e.l.f. version offers the same makeup-gripping power and a dewy finish. And in some cases, e.l.f. has even outperformed Milk Makeup in wear tests.
2. CoverGirl Prime + Refresh Nourishing Milk Spray
Patrick Starrr’s One/Size Power Melt Setting Spray ($34.00) melts powder layers for a glass-like finish. Beauty enthusiasts often recommend the CoverGirl Prime + Refresh Nourishing Milk Spray ($12.49) for a similar glowy, hydrating finish at a drugstore price. The CoverGirl spray can also be used as a primer or instant refresher.
3. Revolution Beauty Conceal & Define Full Coverage Concealer
A cult favorite for full coverage, Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($32.00) is a top-rated, best-selling product. A dupe that copies its thick consistency and matte finish is the Revolution Beauty Conceal & Define Full Coverage Concealer ($8.00). Formerly known as Makeup Revolution, the Revolution Beauty concealer has been a go-to dupe since its initial launch in 2018.
4. L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
An alternative to America’s No. 1 Mascara, Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($29.00), is the L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara ($13.99). The “holy grail” dupe mimics Too Faced’s pink packaging and hourglass brush. Moreover, L’Oreal’s mascara is praised for its impressive volume and length at a fraction of the cost.
5. Morphe Micro Brow Pencil
A popular Anastasia Brow Wiz ($26.00) dupe is the Morphe Micro Brow Pencil ($11.00). Similar to the classic Anastasia Beverly Hills product, the Morphe pencil is used for filling sparse areas, offering hair-like strokes to mirror natural eyebrows. According to beauty influencers, Morphe’s micro-fine, retractable tip, and spoolie deliver a smooth application.
6. NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner ($10.00) is a great dupe for the Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner ($24.00). Stila’s eyeliner is widely praised for its long-lasting, waterproof formula and intense pigment. The NYX eyeliner has a comparable flexible brush tip–perfect for a winged liner look.
7. Maybelline Super Stay Foundation
Maybelline Super Stay Foundation ($16.99) is a budget-friendly swap for the widely popular Haus Labs Foundation ($49.00). The Maybelline version is often compared to Haus Labs for its look and feel on the skin. Both foundations are advertised as long-lasting and full-coverage.
8. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
Revlon has quite a few MAC lipstick dupes. A more affordable suggestion for MAC’s Sleek Satin Lipstick ($25.00) is Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick ($8.99). What’s more, Revlon’s Nude Velvet is a fantastic shade match for MAC’s Velvet Teddy. Revlon’s cult classic lipstick, known for its conditioning ingredients, ranks as the No. 1 lipstick in the U.S.
9. ColourPop Liquid Cheek Blush
Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($25.00) and ColourPop’s Liquid Cheek Blush ($10.00) have similar one-dot application and easy-to-hold packaging. Additionally, the blushes have a few shade matches too, particularly Rare Beauty’s “Hope” and ColourPop’s “Shy.” Rare Beauty blushes are famous for their high pigment. Beauty enthusiasts only recommend ColourPop’s version for particular shades.
10. Wet n Wild PhotoFocus Loose Setting Powder
The Wet n Wild PhotoFocus Loose Setting Powder ($8.19) is considered an awesome drugstore dupe for the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Powder ($39.00). Huda Beauty’s powder is often applauded for its finely milled texture and blurring effect. According to many users, the Wet n Wild powder also sets makeup well, offering an airbrushed finish.
