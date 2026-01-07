‘Pray The Gay Away’ — Donnie McClurkin Accused Of Grooming, Sexual Assault By Former Male Protégé In Decade-Long Abuse Lawsuit

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty Donnie McClurkin, the Grammy-winning gospel singer and pastor known for songs like “We Fall Down” and “I Call You Faithful,” is facing serious allegations of sexual assault in a new lawsuit obtained by NBC News. The lawsuit, filed by Giuseppe Corletto, accuses McClurkin of sexual assault over the course of more than a decade while serving as both his spiritual mentor and employer. It also contains an alleged email in which McClurkin apologized for his actions, calling himself a “dirty old man.” Corletto alleges the abuse began after he sought out help from McClurkin in 2003, when he was 21 years old. At the time, he was struggling to reconcile his own sexuality and faith. According to the lawsuit, Corletto went to McClurkin’s Long Island, N.Y., church, Perfecting Faith Church, after reading the pastor’s autobiographical book, which described how God helped McClurkin overcome what he referred to as the “curse” of homosexuality. At a church event, McClurkin spoke openly about his own experience with sexual assault, which Corletto says immediately resonated with him because it was “similar” to his own life story. Corletto was later introduced to McClurkin privately, and the pastor took an immediate interest in him. But what Corletto initially believed was a supportive mentorship, he now says he believes was grooming. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED CONTENT: “I Didn’t Know What A Woman Wanted” Donnie McClurkin Says He’ll Likely Be Alone For The Rest Of His Life

Giuseppe Corletto Alleges McClurkin Abused Him At His “Pray The Gay Away” Spiritual Sessions Source: Jason Davis / Getty The lawsuit alleges that McClurkin began molesting him during his “pray the gay away” spiritual sessions and that the abuse escalated over several years. Corletto later became McClurkin’s assistant in 2004 and regularly traveled with him for work, according to the filing. Corletto says that roughly two years into working for McClurkin, the alleged abuse escalated from groping during prayer sessions to rape while traveling, according to the lawsuit. One alleged incident occurred during a 2007 trip to California, during which McClurkin also brought his then-girlfriend. The lawsuit claims McClurkin still forced himself on Corletto in a hotel room. When confronted, McClurkin allegedly told Corletto that he was on medication and did not remember what happened. “McClurkin further manipulated [Corletto], blaming him for the incident and convincing him that he was the sole culpable party,” the lawsuit states. “As a result, plaintiff experienced intense shame and confusion.” The lawsuit also states that Corletto “struggled to process these incidents of sexual abuse, as [McClurkin] was both his mentor and employer, making it difficult for him to speak out about the abuse he had suffered.”

McClurkin Allegedly Apologized For His Actions Via Email, The Lawsuit Claims After another alleged sexual assault at a Niagara Falls hotel in 2013, Corletto claims McClurkin later sent him an email apologizing. “I am the actual epitome of a desperate dirty ‘old man,’” McClurkin allegedly wrote, according to the lawsuit, “pawning and groping a young man who is just looking for a friendship and close platonic relationship with someone he wants/ looks to for help, guidance, and spirituality.” He added, “I feel so foul…so stupid. Corletto says he did not come across the alleged email again until 2025, an experience he described as validating after years of shame and self-doubt. “I didn’t make this up. I wasn’t crazy,” Corletto said. “I felt vindicated in some ways…He’s literally admitting to his guilt.”