If you’ve followed gospel singer Donnie McClurkin’s life story, you might have heard him say that he’s struggled with his sexuality. In 2002, McClurkin wrote that because of incidents of childhood molestation and an exposure to pornography, which he describes as traumatic, he “turned” gay.

According to The Advocate, McClurkin shared that through will power and prayer, he was able to reverse the orientation. His views on homosexuality and the ability to reverse it caused some trouble for him politically. He was disinvited to perform at an event for President Obama and even spoke out against the legalization of gay marriage.

In 2016, we reported that McClurkin was in a relationship with fellow singer Nicole C. Mullen. At the time, there was plenty of talk that McClurkin and Mullen would be engaged, though the couple later confirmed that they were only dating.

About the relationship, McClurkin said, “Honestly, the only thing in my life that is missing is marriage. The only thing that is missing in my life that can cause real family, is marriage. Financially, I’m there. Spiritually, I’m almost there. Emotionally, I’m getting it together. But the only thing that’s missing out of everything that I’m doing locally, cross country and globally is that aspect that makes family, family — is that wife that would make man whole, that element that brings favor to man.”

But in his upcoming episode of TV One’s “UNCENSORED,” McClurkin shared that he doesn’t know how to be in a relationship with a woman.

See what he had to say below.

“I didn’t know how to have the relationship. I didn’t know, really, what a woman wanted. I’ve messed up more than I’ve had good. My past relationships are a sprinkling of everything, men and women. I don’t know how to do this. And because of that, when things get rough, I go back into my safe place, my music and my ministry.

I want to lay down next to somebody that’s going to be with me for the rest of my life, I really do. I miss the fact that I did not have the family unit that I could lay next to my spouse with my baby on my chest and be the quintessential dad that raises up a family that I saw in my dreams and wanted in my heart.

So, never having a long term relationship and never being married, I chalked that up. I’ll probably be alone for the rest of my life as far as a mate is concerned.

Happiness is something that’s relative. I’ve got joy. Joy is consistent. Happiness is based on what happens. But joy is a constant type of assurance that everything’s going to be okay.”

You can watch this clip from McClurkin’s interview in the video below.

Donnie McClurkin’s episode of “UNCENSORED” airs this Easter Sunday at 10/9c on TV One.