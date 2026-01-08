Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 3 Part 1: LeToya Luckett & Tish Taylor-Searcy Talk Dating Red Flags, Green Flags & Loving On Their Own Terms

✕

This week on Listen to Black Women, Jessie Woo and Lore’l kick off 2026 with a new four-part series exploring love, marriage, and partnership. Special guests LeToya Luckett and Tish Taylor-Searcy join the conversation to share their biggest dating “green flags” and what it truly means to love on their own terms.

What are your dating green flags—and which red flags turn you off?

The group doesn’t hold back in sharing their green flags—signs that a relationship is on the right track. A big one is the ability to communicate—“if a person knows how to communicate and will allow you to communicate,” LeToya says. The singer, actress, and producer emphasized how important it’s been in her marriage to maintain respect, even during tough conversations. “Especially when you’re doing life with somebody, I want to be able to talk to you, even if things don’t come out right all the time, as long as I’m keeping it respectful.”

Tish shared how she and her husband learned how to communicate without assuming the worst, which completely transformed the way they connect. “If you’ve already programmed your mind to think that your significant other is about to attack you, it’s a red flag. Once we got through that, it was smooth sailing, the best communication we’ve ever had,” says the businesswoman and momager to son Jacob Latimore.

Jessie’s green flag: “Someone who’s considerate,” she shares. “I feel like in my relationship now, it’s the first time I’ve experienced that. He’s very much someone who thinks ahead, and I really like that, but he’s also taught me to be more considerate too.”

“That’s what marriage is all about,” Tish affirms.