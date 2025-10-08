Morris Chestnut On 30 Years Of Love With Pam Byse: What’s Their Secret To A Happy Marriage?

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Morris Chestnut is still blissfully married to his longtime wife, Pam Byse, and he’s proudly celebrating 30 years of love and partnership. The 56-year-old actor opened up about their enduring marriage while speaking to PEOPLE at the annual CultureCon event in New York City on Oct. 4, where he shared the secret to their lasting love.

“Listen, honestly, I wish I had the secret. Honestly, I do. I think ultimately we have a great deal of respect for each other, and we’ve continued to maintain the amount of respect,” Chestnut gushed.

RELATED CONTENT: Morris Chestnut Shares Secrets To 28-Year Marriage To His ‘Best Friend’ — ‘Acknowledge Each Other’s Roles’

The Best Man actor and his wife tied the knot in 1995 and welcomed two beautiful children together: a son named Grant and their daughter, Paige. Looking back on their incredible journey together, Chestnut said he felt so “fortunate” to have the opportunity to “grow” with his wife over the years.

Love Relationships? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I think we’ve just been very fortunate to grow together. And we can’t control that,” the celeb continued. “You would hope as a person and in growth, you’re different in your thirties than you were in your twenties. You hope you’re different in your forties than you were in your thirties. And we are, and we’ve grown, but we just happen to grow together rather than grow apart. And I can’t really say that we controlled that.”

He added that sharing “similar interests” has been a big factor in keeping their connection strong and the spark alive throughout their marriage.

“We have mainly respect, and we have a lot of similar interests,” the Hollywood veteran added to PEOPLE during CultureCon.

This isn’t the first time that Morris Chestnut has raved about his happy marriage to Pam Byse.

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

The actor and his wife opened up about the secret behind their long-lasting union during a Feb. 13 interview with Gayle King, revealing that communication and leadership were key factors to their everlasting marriage.

“I think primarily [the] secret is, we’re genuinely good people, but I think we don’t really say anything, when we argue, that we can’t take back,” Chestnut told King in a backstage interview shared to Oprah Daily.

Byse said she loves the way her husband takes charge of the household and leads.

“I just trust him. I think that he’s a good leader,” she gushed, noting that while he showers her with love and care, the Hollywood star equally extends that same devotion to their two children.

“The majority of our conversations are about the kids,” Chestnut revealed, as Byse chimed in with laughter, revealing details about their different parenting styles. “I want to baby them, and he wants to push them out,” she chuckled.

When King asked the happy couple if they were still having “fun” together, Byse said without a trace of doubt, “He is my best friend.”

Congrats to Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse!

RELATED CONTENT: Big Zaddy Energy: 8 Black Celeb Dads We’re Thirsting Over Right Now