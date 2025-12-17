‘Guess I’m Getting Married!’ Mariah The Scientist And Young Thug Are Engaged — And The Ring Is Fabulous

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s official for Young Thug and “Daddy’s baby”, Mariah The Scientist!

The rapper took to the stage at his concert on Tuesday, Dec. 16, to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist. The sweet moment happened during the former’s Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends – A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

As seen in footage captured by fans in the crowd, Thugger dropped down on one knee and popped the question, causing the audience to erupt in cheers as the screen behind them read, “WILL YOU MARRY ME?”

The couple shared an embrace and kissed after the sweet moment before Young Thug slid a massive diamond engagement ring onto the singer's lefthand while she yelled, "Put it on!" "Guess I'm getting married!" Mariah the Scientist said excitedly before kissing her now-fiancé again.

Later that night, the couple posed for some photos together, with Mariah taking every opportunity to show off her new hardware.

It’s no surprise to see just how excited she is about the proposal, as it comes just a few days after she talks about how badly she wants to tie the knot.

During her interview with Angie Martinez for Power 105.1 on Saturday, Dec. 13, Mariah insisted that she was ready to “settle down” and eventually have “at least one” child.