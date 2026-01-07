Blue Ivy Carter Turns 14 — 14 Times Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Daughter Quietly Ran The Culture

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Since she was born on January 7, 2012, the world has witnessed Blue Ivy’s grow into a young lady before our eyes. While has some years to go before she hits grown status, she’s already accomplished some incredible feats and faced pressures that takes extraordinary effort for someone of her age. Of course, she comes from greatness as the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. From what the careers and cultural impact they’ve built, the Carters have laid a foundation for Ivy, one that she has not taken for granted. In just 14 years, Blue Ivy has made history multiple times, danced on global tours, sang on hit records and even become a trending topic online for simply just existing! Let’s celebrate her birthday by taking a look back at some of her best moments over the years. RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Changed Their Twitter Profiles To Photos Of Themselves As Little Black Girls In Support Of Blue Ivy & Gathered All The Anti-Black Trolls

1. Blue Ivy On Her Father's Song Glory Before she even knew of her own existence, Ivy was breaking records. In 2012 days after her birth, her father Jay-Z released a song called Glory where she was featured. It was one of the earliest introductions she made to the world and her cries and heartbeat can be heard on the song. The track charted on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs making Ivy the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart.

2. Blue Ivy At The 2014 MTV Video Music Awards Before she officially joined her mother on stage, she was already showing signs of being interested in performing at 2 years old. Her father had her seated on his lap as the two watched Beyoncé’s performance at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, when a camera suddenly caught Ivy dancing along to her mom’s Flawless performance. Little did we know, this was Ivy’s way of telling us she’ll be soon hitting the stage herself.

3. Blue Ivy’s 2015 Halloween Look For Halloween, Ivy was dressed in a Coming to America inspired look as the “queen to be.” Her adorable outfit included a beautiful half up-half down hairstyle with gold accessories and a black and gold dress.

4. Blue Ivy’s Outfit At The 2017 Grammy Awards In 2017, she made a fashion statement by wearing a pink Gucci suit with a ruffle shirt underneath to the Grammy Awards. The look was inspired by Prince who once wore a purple suite and a ruffle white shirt.

5. 2018 Blue Ivy Quiets Her Parents At The Grammy Awards The 2018 Grammy Awards was the event that started the joke that Ivy wore the pants in the Carter household. This was the year that she shushed her parents when they were merely clapping with the rest of the audience. It was a moment that gagged the internet because no one could even fathom that Jay-Z or Beyoncé could be told to be quiet.

6. Blue Ivy Checks Her Grandma In 2018 And if Ivy isn’t afraid to gather her parents she certainly had no fear about doing to same to her grandma, Tina Knowles. The matriarch posted a video on Instagram, in May, of her attending a ballet in Paris, France. Knowles filmed the inside of the theatre – which – according to Ivy she wasn’t allowed to do. As Knowles is talking and panning the camera around the room, viewers can hear six-year-old Ivy say “You’re not supposed to take videos, Grandma. You’re not supposed to.”

7. Blue Ivy Beyoncé and 2019 Lion King Red Carpet At the Lion King red carpet event in Los Angeles, Ivy matched her mom’s fly. They both had on a black embellished blazer with a black sequins skirt to match. That year, she also lended her vocals on her mom’s song Brown Skin Girls with was on The Lion King: The Gift album.

8. Blue Ivy Narrates Hair Love Ivy narrated Matthew A. Cherry;s book Hair Love. It’s a story about a Black father learning how to do his daughter’s hair.

9. Blue Ivy Breaks Records At The 2020 BET Awards, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, 2021 MTV Awards, & 2021 Grammy Awards Her work on Brown Skin Girls earned her her first BET award nomination, and she ultimately won! That same record made Ivy the youngest to win an NAACP Image Award and the youngest MTV Video Music Award winner in 2021. Not only that but she became the second youngest winner of a Grammy award at age 9.

10. Blue Ivy Flaunts Her Court Side Style Ivy and Jay-Z spent some father-daughter time sitting court-side at an NBA Finals game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. Ivy had the world stunned with her new hairstyle. Up to this point, she was seen wearing her hair in beautiful natural styles like afros, puffs and braids. But she switched it up by appearing to the game with a voluminous curly look.

11. Blue Ivy Appears On The 2023 Renaissance Tour In 2023, Ivy shared the with Beyoncé for the Renaissance Tour. The highlight of this tour was the Beyhive witnessing Ivy’s growth in performance and confidence. As she became comfortable performing in front of thousands of people, the world saw her blossom.

12. Blue Ivy Attends Red Carpet For The Mufasa: The Lion King Film Ivy returns to the red carpet for the prequel film Mufasa: The Lion King. This time, it is because she has a starring role. She was the voice actor for Kiara, and during the premiere, it was her time to shine. She wore a metallic gold gown and her hair in bohemian braids with highlights.

13. Blue Ivy Returns To the Stage In 2025 For The Cowboy Carter Tour Following the release of her ACT II: Cowboy Carter album, Beyoncé of course had another tour. Once again, Ivy took her rightful place on stage and even perfected her fierce strut for Deja Vu – a track that also features her father. With her little sister, Rumi, making her on stage debut, Ivy was also in big sister mode making sure Rumi got on and off stage safely.