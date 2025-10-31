Aaron Pierre Is In His Leading Man Era — Opening Up About His ‘Sonshine’ And Falling Hard for Teyana Taylor

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Extremely private papa Aaron Pierre is opening up about his “sonshine” and newfound romance with Teyana Taylor in a new digital cover story for Men’s Health. Inside, the actor revealed some surprising tidbits about his relationship with the actress and singer, as well as his life as a father behind the big screen.

On Being A Father To His Son

While speaking to writer Nojan Aminosharei for his new cover story published Oct. 28, Pierre, 31, said he’s still searching for balance when it comes to living in the spotlight as an award-winning actor and as a proud dad to his young son. The breakout star of 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King revealed that he’s “fiercely protective” of his son’s privacy as well as his own. He revealed that fatherhood has been his greatest reward, a role he must protect.

“Being a father is my greatest joy and my greatest privilege,” Pierre gushed. “He’s my everything. But I am fiercely protective of my son and his privacy. Everybody has respected that, and the gratitude I feel for that is immeasurable.”

Fans were given a glimpse of the Rebel Ridge star’s precious son back in September, when he shared a photo that captured him touching palms with his child, whom he affectionately called his “sonshine.” That might be the only glimpse we get for now.