Mompreneurs: Tameka Foster Talks Style, Longevity, And Expanding Her Brand

Mompreneurs S4E25: Tameka Foster ✕ Source: Tameka Foster Tameka Foster speaks about style, staying power, and what’s next for the fashion powerhouse. Known for being the mastermind behind culture-shifting fashion moments—dressing ex-husband Usher, Janelle Monáe, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, and more—Foster built her empire brick by brick while navigating the public eye and raising five boys. And she’s not done yet. Now, she’s expanding her creative portfolio, diversifying her reach beyond celebrity styling to fashion design, home design, and more. She sat down with Mompreneurs host Nancy Redd to share her story and give a glimpse of what she’s building next. RELATED CONTENT: Tameka Foster Sets The Record Straight About Her Marriage To Usher

“It Was Definitely A Learning Curve, And I Did It On My Own” Foster, 54, cultivated her career from the ground up, learning the business through trial and error. She became a mom at 19 to her firstborn Darrin, who was an infant when she decided to move from Oakland to Los Angeles. There, she attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising—balancing school, work, and motherhood. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Source: Darrin Glover, Tameka Foster, Naviyd Raymond, Usher Raymond V and Ryan Glover Jr attend the birthday and foundation launch Kile’s World to honor Kile Glover at the Woodruff Arts Center on March 29, 2013, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic) “It was a lot to juggle,” she recalled. “Going to school, taking [Darrin] to school, packing his lunch in the morning … I was working in retail on the side, trying to balance it all and also have money. As a single mom, I had to persevere and figure it out. I was young.” Her early work as a stylist required learning the ins and outs in real time. “It was definitely a learning curve and I did it on my own,” she told Redd. “I didn’t have anybody to guide me on how to style. I was going to stores and buying everything on my credit cards … and then waiting for the money to be back in my account once I did the returns. It was very hard in the beginning. I didn’t know that you could pull the clothes, I didn’t know about studio services and things like that.” RELATED CONTENT: Tameka Raymond Posts A Tribute To Her Late Son

Source: Tameka Foster and Mary J. Blige attend the Gucci for FFAWN cocktail party at the Gucci Fifth Avenue store on September 16, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) Though getting started wasn’t easy, Foster quickly learned how to navigate the industry. “Over time, through trial and error, I’ve learned from my mistakes,” said the mompreneur, who ultimately built a name for herself as a sought-after celebrity stylist who has shaped unforgettable looks for icons like Mary J. Blige, Ciara, Toni Braxton, and Nas. Her longtime client, legendary singer Patti LaBelle, “is like family at this point.” Foster attributes her staying power to her exceptional work ethic. “People know that I’m going to go above and beyond. They know that when I come to a shoot, I’m not coming with the bare minimum. I really come with a variety.” She added, “The key to longevity is, of course, being very professional. Always to reinvent yourself. Keep fresh ideas and concepts coming to your clients.” Source: Tameka Foster attends Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party on October 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

“It’s Time To Move On And Go To Higher Levels” Source: Fashion designer Tameka Foster walks the runway at the Eli Kish By Tameka Foster show during the 2025 Atlanta Fashion Week at Atlantic Station on October 03, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images) Foster’s creativity is boundless. After building a legacy as a top celebrity stylist, she’s discovering new avenues of creative expression. “I kind of feel like I reached my peak in styling, if you will,” she said. “I think it’s time to move on and go to higher levels.” One passion project she’s excited about sharing with the world is her luxury fashion brand, Eli Kish, which just debuted to glowing reviews at Atlanta Fashion Week in October. The vibe is: “Comfy cozy gear … from the couch to the cabana,” the designer explained. Source: A model walks the runway at the Eli Kish By Tameka Foster show during the 2025 Atlanta Fashion Week at Atlantic Station on October 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images) Source: A model walks the runway at the Eli Kish By Tameka Foster show during the 2025 Atlanta Fashion Week at Atlantic Station on October 03, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images) Eli Kish is a play on her angel baby’s name, Kile Ishmael, who tragically died at the age of 11 in 2012. “I’m a staunch believer in keeping his legacy alive,” Foster said. “When he passed away, that could have been it for me altogether. I decided that I would honor him in all that I do.”