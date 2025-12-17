‘We Were Supposed To See Them That Night’ — Michelle Obama Reflects On The Reiners Murder

Source:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, during which she revealed that she and Barack had plans to see Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner the night they were found murdered in their Los Angeles home.

“I know you and your husband were friends with Rob and Michele Reiner, and I’m very sorry for your loss,” Kimmel said during their conversation. “How long have you known the Reiners?”

“We’ve known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night…last night,” Michelle said.

“And we got the news, and let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever wanna know,” the former First Lady added, in a direct rebuke to comments made by Donald Trump.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death in their home on Sunday. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths. He is currently being held without bond in a Los Angeles County jail.