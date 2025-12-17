Plugged In & Pretty — The Ultimate Black Girl Tech Gift Guide

Source: Tatiana Maksimova / Getty Whether she’s a creator, gamer, wellness girl, or tech minimalist, these Samsung picks blend cutting-edge performance with style and intention. From wearables to smart home upgrades, this guide is all about gifting tech that works hard and looks good doing it. If you’re a girl looking to up your tech game, or a family member hoping to surprise the women in your life with a brand new gadget for the holidays, consider these cool items. RELATED CONTENT: 10 Gifts For The Intellectual Black Man In Your Life 1. Galaxy S25 Ultra, $1,099 Source: Photo courtesy of Samsung website / The Galaxy S25 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a dream gift for the girl who wants it all in one device. With a powerful camera system, long-lasting battery, and AI-driven features, it’s the perfect device for content creation, productivity, and everyday multitasking. Right now, you can save up to $700 with instant trade-in credit or get $450 off without one, making this premium phone more accessible.

2. Galaxy Watch8 Ultra, $549.99 Source: Photo courtesy of Samsung website / The Galaxy Watch8 Ultra For fitness lovers and wellness-focused techies, the Galaxy Watch8 Ultra delivers advanced health tracking, durability, and a sleek design that transitions easily from workouts to everyday wear. With up to $250 in instant trade-in savings, it's a thoughtful gift for anyone prioritizing movement and self-care.

3. Galaxy Ring, $279.99 Source: Photo courtesy of Samsung website / The Galaxy Ring The Galaxy Ring is ideal for girls who prefer subtle, stylish tech. This minimalist wearable tracks sleep, activity, and wellness without the bulk of a watch. Saving up to $150 with trade-in credit, it’s a chic option for those who want tech that blends seamlessly into their lifestyle.

4. Galaxy Buds3 Pro, $159.99 Source: Photo courtesy of Samsung website / Galaxy Buds3 Pro If immersive sound is a must, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro is a standout. With noise cancellation and crystal-clear audio, they’re perfect for commuting, studying, or vibing to playlists. You can save up to $40 with trade-in credit or $50 off without one, making them a great stocking stuffer-style splurge.

5. Galaxy XR, $1,799.99 Source: Photo courtesy of Samsung website / Galaxy XR For early adopters and gamers, the Galaxy XR glasses open the door to immersive virtual experiences. With savings of $1,140 or more through the Explorer Pack, this gift is perfect for someone curious about the future of extended reality and next-level entertainment.

6. Galaxy Book5 Pro 36, $1,299.99 Source: Photo courtesy of Samsung website / The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is made for multitaskers and creatives who want flexibility. Its convertible design lets users switch from laptop to tablet mode with ease, while powerful performance supports editing, designing, and working on the go.

7. Samsung 55” Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Gaming Screen, $1,299.99 Photo courtesy of Samsung website/ Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Gaming Screen Serious gamers will love the 55” Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Gaming Screen, a massive curved display built for total immersion. With $1,000 off thanks to a limited-time only offer, this screen transforms any setup into a next-level gaming or streaming experience.

8. Samsung 32” MovingStyle M7 Smart Monitor, $699.99 Source: Photo courtesy of Samsung website / The Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor The 32” MovingStyle M7 Smart Monitor is perfect for girls who work from home or love aesthetic desk setups. It functions as both a monitor and a smart TV, and right now comes with a $200 Samsung Credit when purchased.

9. Samsung 65” The Frame Pro, $1,599.99 Source: Photo courtesy of Samsung website / The Frame Pro For design lovers, the 65” The Frame Pro is more than a TV; it’s décor. When not in use, it displays art, making it ideal for stylish living spaces. The modern, slim-bezel frame, matte screen and wireless connection make it perfect for any space in the home. And right now, you can save up to $400 on this statement piece if you purchase this ahead of the holidays.