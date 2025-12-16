Que's Graphic Diddy Vid Spotlights Drug Induced Mental Illness
We Watched Diddy ‘Break’ Que In Real Time — Graphic New Diddy Video Spotlights Trauma & Drug-Induced Mental Illness [Op-Ed]
The Dec. 2 release of Netflix’s explosive documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning has forced a lot of uncomfortable topics to the forefront, including childhood trauma, sex, drug, and alcohol addiction, as well as mental health issues.
Now, we’re all looking back for possible blind spots to help us better understand some of Diddy’s dark truths and how his actions negatively impacted so many people around him. The truth is that there were some glaring signs, but if you don’t know what to look for it’s easy to speed right past them.
R&B group Day26 was signed to Bad Boy Records from 2007 to 2012 and was formed on the MTV reality TV singing competition Making the Band 4.
On the show, group member Que alluded to a traumatic experience involving Diddy, which he continued to do for many years afterward. Fans, me included, watched as he socially and emotionally withdrew, devolving into a shell of his former self. But we tuned in to watch the drama unfold, sometimes mistaking Diddy’s mistreatment and exploitation of his artists for entertainment.
A Candid Chat With MadameNoire
In a MadameNoire interview with Day26, Que opened up about being diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2012, which he said was triggered by something specific.
“Yeah, there was definitely something done to me … To make me go into schizophrenia and bipolar, of course. ’Cause I was a college student. I was a high honor roll student in high school,” shared the now 37-year-old. “So, the person that I am now is way different than when I went into a different phase in 2012 [with] the mental health.”
Trauma is not a matter of perception
On Dec. 13, Que took to Instagram to share video footage of the incident he says triggered his mental health issues. The clip shows Que’s then-girlfriend, Danity Kane and Diddy Dirty Money singer Dawn Richard with Diddy and others ambush him as he’s asleep. They laugh, and then Diddy gets in bed with Que, as he gathers his bearings, clearly startled and disoriented. The video may initially seem like a light-hearted joke, but take a moment to check those blind spots I mentioned earlier.
“Call it hazing. The terminology is irrelevant,” wrote Que in the caption. “I was the youngest individual present, in his residence, and the conduct in question was neither unclear nor misconstrued. There was no humor to be misunderstood. Trauma is not a matter of perception, nor is it a form of entertainment.”
In the comments section, one user asked, “Wait wtf was diddy bout to grab before the camera moved? Anyone else see that?”
It’ll probably take a few watches, some pausing, and a little rewinding, but once you see it, you can’t not see it. It’s quick, but there’s a very distinct moment where it looks like Diddy gropes Que’s genitals.
Que replied to this comment several times, writing, “I don’t like liars, I was drugged sweating and sh-t.” In the clip, his entire long-sleeved shirt is thoroughly soaked in sweat.
“The pill they gave me wasn’t X it was a horse tranquilizer pill,” he wrote, adding, “This sh-t put me in mental health. I have to see a therapist every month.”
In another Instagram post about the video, Que commented, “I still don’t understand what the ‘joke’ was supposed to be. There’s nothing humorous about trauma.”
The Brain Is As Fragile As Our Feelings
Another user commented: “As a therapist I want to say thank you for reminding people that drug induced mental illness episodes are a phenomenon, as well as trauma induced mental illnesses. Traumatic events and drug interactions can forever change the way the brain and body operates.”
Traumatic experiences are extremely difficult for the human brain to manage. Sometimes the psychological impact of these events can contribute to long-term mental health issues, including increased risk of psychotic symptoms and various psychiatric disorders, including PTSD.
The connection between trauma and mental health disorders isn’t fully understood, but “research has shed light on how trauma affects brain development, stress regulation, and the onset of serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia,” according to Charlie Health, the No. 1 intensive outpatient clinic in the U.S., which specializes in mental health, substance use, and eating disorders.
Similarly, drug use can also trigger mental illness. Substance-induced psychosis is a secondary psychotic disorder that results from drug abuse and is characterized by one or more psychotic episodes.
The 2023 review, “Managing drug-induced psychosis,” published in the International Review of Psychiatry, found that “substance-induced psychosis is strongly associated with the emergence of bipolar illness or schizophrenia spectrum disorder, with an increased chance of developing schizophrenia at a younger age.”
Furthermore, “conversion rates to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder can be as high as one in three individuals, with cannabis users and those with early-onset substance abuse at the highest risk.”
The human brain is highly sensitive and complex. So, understand that “one bad spliff,” an “innocent joke,” or a more overtly traumatic event, like sexual assault, has the potential to alter a person’s brain chemistry forever.
If you’re experiencing distress or need someone to talk to, you can dial 988 at any time for immediate support or the Trevor Project Hotline anytime at 1-866-488-7386. You can also text START to 678-678. Trained counselors are available to provide confidential support and assistance.
You are not alone.
If you or someone you love needs support right now—or at any time—please dial 988 or text 741-741.
Resources
Book Recommendations:
Black Pain: It Just Looks Like We’re Not Hurting, by Terrie M. Williams
Description: The legendary celebrity PR executive delves into the emotional and psychological challenges faced by Black individuals, offering insights into how these
Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice, by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Ann Hazzard
Description: Addresses themes of racial injustice and provides guidance for parents on discussing difficult topics with children, including emotions and coping strategies.
Age Range: Children, recommended for ages 4-8.
Video Recommendation:
“Teen Mental Health and Suicide in Black Families“
Description: This PBS documentary explores the unique challenges and experiences surrounding teen mental health and suicide within Black families, offering insights and resources for support.
Age Range: Teenagers and adults, recommended for ages 13 and up.
Website Recommendations:
https://988lifeline.org/
https://www.crisistextline.org/
