We Watched Diddy ‘Break’ Que In Real Time — Graphic New Diddy Video Spotlights Trauma & Drug-Induced Mental Illness [Op-Ed]

Qwanell “Que” Mosely of Day26 performs at The Apollo Theater on May 30, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images) The Dec. 2 release of Netflix’s explosive documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning has forced a lot of uncomfortable topics to the forefront, including childhood trauma, sex, drug, and alcohol addiction, as well as mental health issues. Now, we’re all looking back for possible blind spots to help us better understand some of Diddy’s dark truths and how his actions negatively impacted so many people around him. The truth is that there were some glaring signs, but if you don’t know what to look for it’s easy to speed right past them. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Were Betting On God’ — Instead They Walked Into Chaos: Day26 Reveals The Brutal Truth About Bad Boy Trauma, Diddy Drama & The Mental Health Crisis That Followed [Exclusive] R&B group Day 26 attends the season finale of “Making the Band 4” on October 14, 2008, in New York City. Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty R&B group Day26 was signed to Bad Boy Records from 2007 to 2012 and was formed on the MTV reality TV singing competition Making the Band 4. On the show, group member Que alluded to a traumatic experience involving Diddy, which he continued to do for many years afterward. Fans, me included, watched as he socially and emotionally withdrew, devolving into a shell of his former self. But we tuned in to watch the drama unfold, sometimes mistaking Diddy’s mistreatment and exploitation of his artists for entertainment.

A Candid Chat With MadameNoire Source: Day26 / courtesy of Day26 In a MadameNoire interview with Day26, Que opened up about being diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2012, which he said was triggered by something specific. “Yeah, there was definitely something done to me … To make me go into schizophrenia and bipolar, of course. ’Cause I was a college student. I was a high honor roll student in high school,” shared the now 37-year-old. “So, the person that I am now is way different than when I went into a different phase in 2012 [with] the mental health.” Source: Donnie, Day26, Sean “Diddy” Combs, VJ Sway and Danity Kane pose for a group photo after taping MTV’s “Making the Band 4” season finale event at MTV Studios Times Square on March 22, 2008, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) RELATED CONTENT: ‘Truth Hurts’—Lizzo & 5 Other Famous Black Women Who’ve Shared Their Mental Health Struggles

Trauma is not a matter of perception On Dec. 13, Que took to Instagram to share video footage of the incident he says triggered his mental health issues. The clip shows Que’s then-girlfriend, Danity Kane and Diddy Dirty Money singer Dawn Richard with Diddy and others ambush him as he’s asleep. They laugh, and then Diddy gets in bed with Que, as he gathers his bearings, clearly startled and disoriented. The video may initially seem like a light-hearted joke, but take a moment to check those blind spots I mentioned earlier. “Call it hazing. The terminology is irrelevant,” wrote Que in the caption. “I was the youngest individual present, in his residence, and the conduct in question was neither unclear nor misconstrued. There was no humor to be misunderstood. Trauma is not a matter of perception, nor is it a form of entertainment.” In the comments section, one user asked, “Wait wtf was diddy bout to grab before the camera moved? Anyone else see that?” It’ll probably take a few watches, some pausing, and a little rewinding, but once you see it, you can’t not see it. It’s quick, but there’s a very distinct moment where it looks like Diddy gropes Que’s genitals. Diddy performs with Day26 at MTV’s “Making the Band 4: The Final Chapter” live finale at The Hudson Theatre on April 23, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic) Que replied to this comment several times, writing, “I don’t like liars, I was drugged sweating and sh-t.” In the clip, his entire long-sleeved shirt is thoroughly soaked in sweat. “The pill they gave me wasn’t X it was a horse tranquilizer pill,” he wrote, adding, “This sh-t put me in mental health. I have to see a therapist every month.” In another Instagram post about the video, Que commented, “I still don’t understand what the ‘joke’ was supposed to be. There’s nothing humorous about trauma.”