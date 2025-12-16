First Weight, Now Wine — The ‘Ozempic Of Alcohol’ Is Changing Drinking Habits Fast

Source: skynesher / Getty

An affordable pill is growing buzz in the U.S. health market, quickly earning the nickname “Ozempic of alcohol” for its reported ability to curb cravings for drinking, similar to how GLP-1 drugs increase satiety to support weight loss. It’s called naltrexone.

How Does Naltrexone Work?

Naltrexone, which “costs about $1.60 a pill when purchased in bulk,” according to the New York Post, works by blocking opioid receptors in the brain. This reduces the dopamine-driven reward people typically experience when drinking alcohol.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), naltrexone is not an opioid, is not addictive, and does not cause withdrawal symptoms when stopped. It blocks the euphoric and sedative effects of opioids such as heroin, morphine, and codeine while also decreasing opioid cravings. Because of this mechanism, naltrexone has no abuse or diversion potential.

Naltrexone for Alcohol Use Disorder

While the drug is gaining popularity now, it’s actually been around for quite some time. Naltrexone has been FDA-approved to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD) since 1994 and opioid dependence since 1984. Today, nearly 28 million Americans struggle with alcohol use disorder, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. It works by attaching to the body’s endorphin receptors, blocking the pleasurable effects of alcohol and reducing the urge to drink. It not only lowers cravings but also helps decrease overall alcohol consumption.

After someone stops drinking, continuing naltrexone can support long-term sobriety. Treatment typically lasts three to four months. While naltrexone is typically sold as an oral tablet, Oar Health also offers a mint form of the drug under the brand name Clutch, according to the New York Post. The drug also comes as a once-a-month injection.

Is It Effective? Are there side effects?

Naltrexone users have seen positive results after use. Research shows that 80% of people who took naltrexone an hour before drinking significantly reduced or eliminated their alcohol consumption. But the drug doesn’t come without side effects. Common side effects include nausea and headaches, though experts note that nausea usually subsides as the body adjusts. Patients taking naltrexone should also avoid using opioids or illicit drugs, drinking alcohol, or taking sedatives, tranquilizers, or other substances when using Naltrexone. They should also inform their healthcare provider about all medications they are taking and notify them of any changes during treatment.