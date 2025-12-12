Fierty Betrayal — Mississippi Woman Pleads Guilty To Setting Ex-Boyfriend On Fire

Source: Kalena Stubbs/ Credit: Madison County District Attorney’s Office

Kalena Stubbs, a 51-year-old woman from Mississippi, has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault for dousing her former boyfriend with lighter fluid and then setting him on fire.

According to People, on Dec. 3, Madison County District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett announced that Stubbs, who initially claimed her ex-boyfriend accidentally fell into a lit fireplace while holding a bottle of lighter fluid, pleaded guilty to attacking her ex-partner during an argument. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the life-altering injuries he sustained.

“The injuries this victim suffered were horrific and some of the most severe we have seen,” Bramlett said in his statement shared Wednesday. “I know that his injuries will affect him for the rest of his life, and we hope that this sentence gives him some sense that justice has been done.”

Kalena Stubbs carried out the vicious attack on Jan. 16, when deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call reporting that a man had been badly burned and required immediate medical attention.

Upon arriving at his home, officers found the victim suffering from severe burns across his torso, upper arms, and face. However, investigators quickly noticed something unusual: his clothing showed no signs of fire damage. Their suspicion grew as they questioned Stubbs about the discrepancy.