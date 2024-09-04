Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei Dead After Being Set On Fire By Ex-Boyfriend

Update – Sept. 5, 2024, at 2:11 p.m.

Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei has reportedly passed away at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated for burns sustained in a fire attack allegedly carried out by her ex-boyfriend. She was 33 years old.

According to NPR, Owen Menach, a spokesperson at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city, confirmed Cheptegei’s death on Sept 5. Menach stated that the long-distance runner died early in the morning due to organ failure, having been fully sedated upon her hospital admission.

Reflecting on the career and legacy of the athlete, the Uganda Athletics Federation paid tribute to Cheptegei on X shortly after the sad announcement, writing, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Family members and friends of Cheptegei are deeply grieving her loss. Her father, Joseph Cheptegei, said he would remember his daughter for her “supportive” and loving nature. He also called for justice for the late athlete.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom announced on Monday that Cheptegei’s ex-partner, Dickson Ndiema, had purchased gasoline, poured it on her, and set her ablaze during a dispute on Sunday. Cheptegei’s parents had noted that their daughter had bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county’s athletic training facilities. A report from the local chief indicated that the couple had been arguing about the property where her house was built before the attack.

Ndiema, who also sustained burns, was being treated at the same hospital. According to Menach, Ndiema remains in the intensive care unit with burns covering 30% of his body, though his condition is described as “improving and stable.”

Cheptegei’s tragic death underscores the harsh reality of domestic violence faced by Black women. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports alarmingly high rates of intimate partner violence among Black women. Approximately 45.1% have experienced physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lives.

Furthermore, 31.8% have dealt with violence-related issues such as fear for their safety, symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, injuries needing medical treatment, and the necessity for various support services. Additionally, 41.2% of Black women have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner. Shockingly, intimate partner violence is responsible for about 51.3% of adult female homicides within the Black community.

End update – *See original story below*

Rebecca Cheptegei, a 33-year-old Olympic long-distance runner from Uganda, is in critical condition after reportedly being doused with a jerrycan of petrol and set on fire by her former boyfriend, according to BBC, the Standard and the Associated Press.

On Aug. 30, Cheptegei was returning home from church with her two children when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Dickson Ndiema, following an intense argument, according to sources.

“The couple were heard quarreling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her,” local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom said, BBC noted.

Cheptegei was hospitalized following the petrol fire incident.

Neighbors quickly came to the aid of the athlete, who had competed in the Paris Olympics this year, and helped her to safety. She suffered extensive burns, covering 75% of her body, according to her doctor. The suspected attacker also sustained serious burns, as reported by local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom. Both are currently being treated at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.

Cheptegei lives in Endebess, located in the Trans Nzoia County of Kenya. Sources say her home was close to the athletic training centers where she had been practicing for this year’s Olympic competition. Originally from a region just across the border in Uganda, Cheptegei reportedly purchased land in Trans Nzoia County and built a house there to be close to Kenya’s numerous athletic training centers. According to a local administrator’s report, there had been ongoing disputes between her and Ndiema regarding the property.

Investigators suspect that Ndiema entered the compound around 2 p.m. on Sunday while Cheptegei and her kids were away, the Standard noted. When they returned, Ndiema, who had obtained petrol, reportedly began dousing Cheptegei with it before setting her on fire.

“At the scene, a five-liter yellow jerrycan, a bag and a black marvin believed to be for Dickson and a burnt mobile phone believed to be for Rebecca were collected for forensic analysis,” the outlet reported. The case is still under investigation.

In August, Cheptegei secured 44th place in the marathon at the Paris Olympics. Her participation in the Olympics followed a notable victory at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, where she clinched the gold medal in 2022.



RELATED CONTENT: NAIA Prohibits Transgender Women From Competition